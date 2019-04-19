Dave Malloy's OCTET Extends at Signature

The Signature Theatre production of Octet, a world premiere chamber choir musical by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and directed by Annie Tippe (Ghost Quartet), has been extended one week and will now play through June 16, 2019. The production begins performances on April 30 with a May 19 opening night in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

Octet is the first production in Malloy's Signature Residency, which will include three productions over the course of five years.

Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991.

Additionally, Signature Theatre will host several special events at The Pershing Square Signature Center in conjunction with its run of Octet. Signature Spotlight Series is sponsored by American Express.

Writer Dave Malloy and director Annie Tippe will participate in a free pre-show discussion on Tuesday, May 7. Talkbacks with members of the cast and creative team for this production will also take place following the performances on May 9, May 21, May 28 and June 4.

The cast of Octet includes Adam Bashian (The Phantom of the Opera) as Ed, Kim Blanck (Alice by Heart) as Karly, Starr Busby(Off-Broadway debut) as Paula, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) as Henry, Justin Gregory Lopez ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live") as Toby, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation) as Marvin, Margo Seibert (In Transit) as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) as Velma. The cast will also include Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss.

The creative team includes Or Matias (Music Supervision and Music Direction), Amy Rubin & Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design),Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Christopher Bowser (Lighting Design) and Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design). The Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick and Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.

To purchase tickets for all Signature Productions call Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





