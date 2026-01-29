Danny Burstein and Ruthie Ann Miles to Host SDCF 'Mr. Abbott' Award Gala Celebrating Bartlett Sher

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award-winners Danny Burstein (Marjorie Prime, Gypsy, Moulin Rouge!) and Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd, The King and I, “The Americans”) will co-host SDCF’s “Mr. Abbott” Award Gala celebrating Bartlett Sher on Monday, March 23, 2026, at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The event will also include remarks from Tony Award winners Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza, Floyd Collins) and Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird, “The Gilded Age”). Steven Pasquale (Here We Are, “Rescue Me”) will perform from The Bridges of Madison County, for which he was nominated for the Tony Award. Additional performers and speakers will be announced at a later date.

The writer for the event is Tony winner J.T. Rogers. Roundabout Theatre Resident Director Miranda Haymon will direct. The producer is two-time Tony nominee and SDCF President Leigh Silverman.

The evening’s festivities will include dinner and open bar along with the tribute performance. Single tickets are available now at 2026 "Mr. Abbott" Award - Gala Ticket. Table package options are available at 2026 "Mr. Abbott" Award - Table Packages.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy