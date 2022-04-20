Daniel Cainer's MORE JEWISH CHRONICLES (AND OTHER STORIES-IN-SONG) Begins Performances Tonight

London-based multi-award-winning songwriter, broadcaster, performer, and musical storyteller Daniel Cainer returns to NYC's SoHo Playhouse with More Jewish Chronicles (and other stories-in-song) for a limited run beginning on April 20 running through May 15, 2022. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by visiting SoHoPlayhouse.com.

Cainer will present a new collection of his unique, self-penned musical stories. His songs and music are for anyone who has ever wrestled with their home, heritage, and heart (and is partial to bagels). All the human condition is here, expertly brought to life with brilliant rhyming and wordplay, great musicianship, and haunting tunes you won't forget.

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll cry. You'll have more fun than you've ever had with your clothes on (or off) since lockdown began or ended. Guaranteed.

Cainer has been called 'An extraordinary performer. His songs are at times heartbreakingly poignant, at other times laugh-out-loud funny. Utterly charming, highly recommended' Edinburgh Festivals Guide Magazine; 'An hour in Cainer's company is a true pleasure' The Stage; 'Cainer's songs are heart-rending, delicate, and witty in all the right places' Daily Express; 'Lovingly detailed shaggy-dog storytelling' Time Out.

Says Daniel: "I'm so pleased to be back at the historic SoHo Playhouse to pick up where I left off in March 2020 with some new songs and some favourites. Over the last two years, I've done many online concerts of course, but that's no substitute for being in-person, in a room, and sharing with a real, live audience. But if anyone is uncomfortable about venturing out in public, they are most welcome to wear their pajamas. I might wear mine. It will be the best of both worlds'

DANIEL CAINER (b 1961) is a songwriter, performer, storyteller, broadcaster, music producer, and composer. He has written large amounts of music for radio and television for all the major UK networks, worked as a producer and session musician and performed topical news-related songs for the BBC and independent stations. He currently has a one-man show of stories in song performed at the piano, which he tours around the UK and Europe and the US. He also runs the international website cainer.com providing astrology forecasts written by his son Oscar Cainer and his late brother Jonathan and for which he writes and produces all video and audio content. Additionally, Cainer is the world's only Singing Astrologer (along with his mini-daschund Ziggy Stardog) - a weekly broadcast of astrological forecasts set to music. Daniel is a member of the entertainment union Equity and an overseas member of The Friars Club.