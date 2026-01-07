Damon Daunno, Andy Grotelueschen and More to Star in THE ROVER at Red Bull Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Red Bull Theater has revealed details of the next presentation of the all new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings (offered both in-person and online).

Red Bull’s Revelation Readings series will continue on Sunday January 11th with The Rover by by Aphra Behn, adapted by Kate Walat, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, live in-person at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater, 136 East 13th Street (7:30 PM ET). The cast features Michael Braun, Kelley Curran, Darryl Gene Daughtry, Damon Daunno, Vivian Farahani, Andy Grotelueschen, Lauren Karaman, Ismenia Mendes, Conrad Ricamora, Antoinette Robinson, and David Ryan Smith. Produced in association with Classic Stage Company. This event is sold out but a waitlist is available.

How far will women go to follow their hearts’ desire? It’s Carnival time in the Italian port town and two sisters from Spain hit the streets, one to reunite with her true love and the other looking for a man (any man) to evade the nunnery. Enter a band of roving English cavaliers and let the games begin, in this raucous and romantic Restoration comedy. From the first professional female playwright comes a play that was a hit in 1677 for telling it like it was (and is?) with women, men, and marriage, while asking timeless questions of sexual politics, rendered ever more relevant in this brand-new adaptation.

Upcoming Revelation Readings will include Sejanus by Ben Jonson, adapted and directed by Nathan Winkelstein, on Monday January 26th at Peter Jay Sharp Theater - Playwrights Horizons and streamed online; The Illusion by Corneille, a version by Ranjit Bolt, directed by Mirabelle Ordinaire on Monday February 16th in person at Florence Gould Theatre and online, produced in partnership with L’Alliance New York; The Roaring Girl by Thomas Middleton and Thomas Dekker, adapted by Liz Duffy Adams on Monday March 23rd, in person only at Peter Jay Sharp Theater - Playwrights Horizons; Paris, Actors! by Hamish Linklater, directed by six-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien on Monday April 20th in person only at Symphony Space Leonard Nimoy Theater; and Cymbeline, Refinished by William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw on Monday May 18th in person at Symphony Space Leonard Nimoy Theater and streamed, sponsored by the Michael Tuch Foundation.