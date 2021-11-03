Dale Moss To Host Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Young Professionals Committee Fall Gala

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research announced today that former NFL athlete, model and reality TV personality Dale Moss will host their upcoming Young Professionals Committee FALL GALA, an event born from the desire of young professionals to give back and make a difference in the fight against cancer. All proceeds from the FALL GALA will benefit Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's music therapy programs and cancer research.

As previously announced, the event, to be held on November 5th, will honor the Brock Pierce Foundation and will feature music by DJ Kyle Kxtz, Coco Robert, Barron Roth, Steve Naps, DJ Zahna and Annabel Oreste along with other exciting surprises and notable guests. Tickets can be purchased at https://gabriellesangels.org/events-dates/ypc-gala/.

Presenting Sponsors Newmark and Knotel will generously host the exclusive Nightrise lounge at the event. Porsche and The Brandt Jackson Foundation will join as the evening's Gold Sponsors. The New York Smile Institute, Misahara, and José Andrés ThinkFoodGroup (Mercado Little Spain and the soon-to-open Zaytinya and The Bazaar at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad) are the evening's Silver Sponsors. Chopin Vodka, Forever Young wines, Josh Cellars, Provence Rosé Group, Root Out Whisky, Quintessential Brands, Tres Chicon Mezcal, Kasama Rum, Dorda Liqueurs, and Tres Generaciones are the event's wine and spirits sponsors.

Guests to the Fall Gala will be treated to an exciting racing experience by Racing Unleashed with a state-of-the-art simulator making you feel like a real F1 driver on an F1 track. The simulator will also be available for bidding on the Charitybuzz online auction along with many other great lots including art, travel, experiences and more. The auction will run from October 28 - November 11 at charitybuzz.com/gabriellesangels. Other fun features at the event include a caviar tasting station hosted by Petrossian, jamón carving and sangria from Mercado Little Spain, treats provided by Milk Bar and Baked by Melissa, and special water microdrinks from waterdrop. Misahara will also be offering a selection of fine jewelry for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation. Porsche will display their NATO Green 911 Turbo S and artist Fer Da Silva will also have a photo moment for guests to enjoy featuring his signature hearts.

Event chairs for the event are Andrew Warren, Arleigh Banner, Brendan Brown, Julia Moshy, Kyle Lutnick, Natalie Jackson, Conor Kennedy, Ava Dash, Alex Assouline, Danielle Naftali, Ming Lee Simmons and Remi Bader.

Advisory Chairs are Ayaan Ahmed, Alex Ulvsgard, Rebecca Morris, Chimere Cisse, Lidiya Maltseva, Anna Zege and Thomas Pierce.

Committee Members are Abby Silverman, Abigail Breslin, Ada Placencia, Ada Wu, Alexander Hankin, Ally Shapiro, Ambra B Gutierrez, Angela Simmons, Audrey Peters, Ava Sambora, Barton Cowperthwaite + Sophie Thoerner, Brooks Marks, Brooks Nader, Charlotte Bickley, Chris Allam, Claudia Krogmeier, Claudia Oshry And Ben Oshry, Corey Zaretsky, Dylan Geick, Edo Ferragamo, Emma Holzer, Ethan D'spain, Ezra J William, Gaia Matisse, Georgia Kurman, Hayley Hasselhoff, Hugh Barton, Jack Brinkley Cook, Jackson Krecioch, Jake Fleischman, Jamie Grimstad, Jocelyn Chew, Joel Phil, Jordan French, Julia Kan, Julius Barnathan, Kyra Kennedy, Lauren Summa, Lizzie Asher, Lucas Castellani, Maha Hussain, Makenzie Moon Phelan, Marta Pozzan, Melrose Bickerstaff, Micheal Pascal, Mike Tommasiello, Mireya Rios, Monika Clarke, Morgan Halberg, Moti Anarki, Nancy Moeller, Naomi Abraham, Natasha Meyerson, Nathalie Kourie, Noor Pahlavi, Oksana Tkachenko, Olga Gomonova, Patrick Finnegan, Pritika Swarup, Reya Benitez, Roma Abdesselam, Rosa Crespo, Ryan Thomas Roth, Samantha Cohen, Samantha Sage, Sarah Burris, Savannah Engel, Serena Kerrigan, Stephanie Nass, Steve Gold, Sydney Sadick, Teresa Tiso, Timo Weiland, Victoria Brito, Will Conte, and Zakiya Ansley.

All guests will be required to show that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Guests are considered fully-vaccinated when they are two weeks past completion of their vaccination series of a COVID-19 vaccine. Accepted forms of vaccination record include: Excelsior Pass or any other government issued digital pass; Physical vaccination card or a picture of the physical vaccination card.