DRUNK ROMEO & JULIET To Play Limited 16 Week Engagement Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Drunk Shakespeare Society will descend into the boozy depths of Veronaâ€™s feuding families for a limited 16-week run with Drunk Romeo & Juliet â€” a delightfully inebriated take on the worldâ€™s most iconic love story. Written and directed by Lori Wolter Hudson, and produced by Brass Jar Productions (Scott Griffin & David Hudson), Drunk Romeo & Juliet is the latest iteration of the long-running Off-Broadway smashed hit Drunk Shakespeare. This raucous reinvention is set to run through September 20, 2025, at the Ruby Theatrer. Tickets are on sale now.

This spring weâ€™re serving the greatest love story ever toldâ€”on the rocks. One actor downs five shots of whiskey and dives headfirst into the worldâ€™s most iconic tale of star-crossed lovers â€“ Romeo & Juliet. Passion flares, swords clash, and cocktails flow as The Drunk Shakespeare Society brings its boozy brilliance back with Drunk Romeo & Juliet, a bold, iconic tale where love is intoxicating, sword fights are sexy, and tragedy has never been this hilarious. Whether you're a hopeless romantic or just here for the happy hour, Drunk Romeo & Juliet delivers Shakespeare like youâ€™ve never seenâ€”or slurredâ€”it before.

The cast features the newest members of The Drunk Shakespeare Society, including Samuel Adams (the man, not the lagerâ€”though both pair well with Shakespeare), Gracie Lee Brown, Ryan Farnsworth, Morgan Haney, Craig Jackson, Sarah Ann Leahy, Travis Raeburn, Ali Regan, Brandon Salerno, and Sky Young.

Drunk Shakespeare was originally created by Scott Griffin, David Hudson, Lori Wolter Hudson, and Beth Gardiner. Stage Managers for Drunk Romeo & Juliet are Louis Markowitz, Blake Elliott, and Hunter Anderson. The Ruby Theatre is managed by Kayla Walker.

Performances of Drunk Romeo & Juliet Â begin Friday, May 30, 2025 and take place Monday through Thursday at 7 PM, Fridays at 8 and 10 PM, Saturdays at 3, 5, 7, and 9 PM, and Sundays at 7 PM. Tickets are $49 - $89 and are available for purchase online. Craft cocktails and snacks are available for purchase during all performances. A Royal Experience for Two is available at each performance for $500. The Royal Experience includes VIP hand-carved throne seating while you indulge in the societyâ€™s finest offerings: a bottle of champagne, two hand-crafted cocktails, delicious treats, and the ability to influence the performance as the Count and Countess.

The original Drunk Shakespeare begins with one professional actor drinking more than five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. The results are messy and outrageous. Every night is different and truly anything can happen. The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting, drinking, and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights (and over a thousand liters of liquor). With more performances of Shakespeare than any other company in America, this talented troupe loves sharing the high drama, epic poetry, and enduring characters Wiliam Shakespeare created over 400 years ago. You don't need to know anything about Shakespeare to enjoy this show â€“ pop culture references and liberal departures from the text make this accessible for anyone who likes a drink. Performed in a hidden library Speakeasy with over 10,000 real books, craft cocktails are available during the show.

Drunk Shakespeare is currently performing in New York City, Chicago, D.C., Phoenix, and Houston.Â

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds