DRAG: THE MUSICAL to Offer FAB-ARET Seating

FAB-ARET tickets for DRAG: The Musical are now on sale! DRAG: The Musical opens Monday, October 21 at New World Stages. Previews begin Monday, September 30, 2024.

The production has also released an image of the cast and creative team from today's first rehearsal in New York City.

DRAG: The Musical's FAB-ARET seating is a one-of-a-kind cabaret-style experience. Table or stage-side seats in the FAB-ARET section provide the best views in the house. Premium FAB-ARET seats start at $149. Tickets are on sale at dragthemusical.com.

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls the production “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.”

The critically acclaimed musical is written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza, and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon. The production is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Broadway: Falsettos, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Head Over Heels; Television: “So You Think You Can Dance”)



As previously announced, the cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through 1/11/25), Nick Adams as Alexis Gilmore, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss Dubois, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz, Bre Jackson as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24) as the straight man Tom Hutchinson.



The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard, and Kodiak Thompson.



The band for DRAG: The Musical features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Tyler Connaghan (guitar), and Jasmine Guevara (drums).



Jennifer Rogers will serve as Production Stage Manager and Matthew Hermann as Assistant Stage Manager.



The design team includes Jason Sherwood (scenic design), Marco Marco (costume design), Adam Honore (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), Domino Couture (wig design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), and Aurora Sexton (makeup design). Casting is by RBT Casting, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.



