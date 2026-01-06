Camille A. Brown's BLACK GIRL: LINGUISTIC PLAY To Be Presented At The New Victory Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Victory Theater will present BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play this January, a dance work from 5-time Tony-nominated director & choreographer Camille A. Brown shining a spotlight on sisterly love and exploring the joys and complexities of Black girlhood. BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play is recommended for ages 8+ and will run from January 24-February 1, 2026.

Across three dynamic duets, the rhythmic play of schoolyard games and adolescent feuds gives way to nurturing friendships forged in common struggle. Through live music and a mix of modern and ancestral African-American movement traditions which include stepping, double dutch, Juba, and ring shout, BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play evokes memories of self-discovery and resonates with the humanity of young women whose experiences deserve to be danced. “Linguistic Play” in the show's title refers to the playfulness of dance, gesture, rhythm, and rhyme as a common language of Black girlhood, rather than a theatrical play.

The production is 60 minutes long with no intermission.

Camille A. Brown's award-winning choreography reclaims the cultural narrative of African American identity. Her bold work taps into both ancestral stories and contemporary culture to capture a range of deeply personal experiences. She has a successful career in theater, concert dance, and film & tv. Since 2019, she has earned five Tony Award nominations for Best Choreography, most recently for the Audra McDonald-led revival of Gypsy and Hell's Kitchen. Brown also received Tony Award nominations for Best Direction of a Play and Best Choreography for the 2022 Broadway revival of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf.

“We are thrilled to welcome Camille A. Brown and her community of dancers to the New Victory Theater this winter,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “We look forward to audiences experiencing the exploration of the beautiful, joyous and complicated themes of Black girlhood and sisterhood through dance.”

“I am so excited for Camille A. Brown & Dancers to perform BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play at New Victory Theater!” said Camille A. Brown. “I created this piece about Black girlhood ten years ago, and it's such an honor to see it continue to resonate with Black women of all ages. I'm originally from Jamaica, Queens, New York, so I'm always excited when one of my pieces is performed in my hometown.”

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show's themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at the New Victory Box Office (209 W 42nd Street) leading up to the performance and starting two hours before curtain time on performance days. For box office hours, please visit NewVictory.org/BoxOffice. Tickets can also be purchased online at NewVictory.org and via phone by calling 646.223.3010.

Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan and Kirk Richard Smith