DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION to Celebrate its 100th Performance

The acclaimed, record-breaking run of Jonathan Rockefeller's Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation will celebrate its 100th Performance on Saturday, January 15, at 10 am; three days before National Winnie the Pooh Day on January 18, 2022.

Pooh will continue its run through January 30 before bringing The Hundred Acre Wood to Chicago's Mercury Theater on March 15, 2022. For tickets and more information, visit winniethepoohshow.com.

Inspired by the beloved books by A. A. Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation was welcomed in New York beginning in October 2021.

In addition to its overwhelmingly positive reviews for this magical production, it was also celebrated for its advanced safety measures, including being the first production to partner with a mobile testing facility to provide free rapid testing to those not able to be vaccinated, making it simple for families to return to the live theatre with confidence and ease.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers', including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers and Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, and A.A. Milne's The More It Snows (featuring music by Carly Simon) and Sing Ho, a new arrangement.

The New York cast and creative team include Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street," Off-Broadway: Paddington Gets in a Jam ) as Pooh, Chris Palmieri (TV: Emmy nominated "Snug's House") as Tigger, Kirsty Moon (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam) and Kristina Dizon (National Tour: Sesame Street) alternating the roles of Piglet/Roo and Kanga, Emmanuel Elpenord (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Eeyore, Rabbit & Owl, Kaydn Kuioka, Max Lamberg, and Cooper Lantz share the role of Christopher Robin and Sebastiano Ricci is the understudy. The creative team includes Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Lindsay McWilliams (Costume Designer), Nate Edmondson (Original Music and Orchestrations), Matthew Lish (Lead Puppet Builder), David Goldstein (Set Designer), and Hannah Delmore (Production Stage Manager).

Winnie the Pooh broke theatre box office records during its New York premiere for largest advance and is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and the recently released streaming film, Paddington Saves Christmas).

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its patrons and its staff and will enforce current CDC and industry safety standards, all patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the theatre, and every person 12 + will be required to show proof of vaccine before entering the theatre. Those under 12 years old will be required to show evidence of a negative PCR COVID test within three days of the Performance or a negative COVID rapid antigen test from a doctor or testing site within 6 hours of Performance.

New York:

Through Sunday, January 30, 2022

Hundred Acre Theatre at Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street, New York

Chicago:

March 15 - June 12, 2022

The Mercury Theatre Chicago is located at 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

For tickets and information, visit www.WinnieThePoohShow.com