DIRTY BOOKS World Premiere Extends at Bated Breath Theater

The world premiere of Dirty Books has been extended, and will now run through Sunday, January 18, 2026 at Bated Breath Theater. In conjunction with the extension, a new block of VIP tickets will be released, offering guests priority seating, a complimentary refreshment, and a custom piece of merchandise exclusive to the performance.

Written and directed by Lieberman (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, Chasing Andy Warhol), Dirty Books is an immersive performance that plunges audiences into the heated battles over anti-obscenity laws and censorship in America.

Inspired by the true stories of erotic fiction writers of the 1960's and using Supreme Court-inspired transcripts, Dirty Books reveals the ingenuity and resilience of artists who thrived in the shadows of America's anti-obscenity laws working in the soft-core adult publishing industry. Inside an intimate world of secret bookstores, banned novels, and underground desire, the audience collaborates with the company to compose an erotic story. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with writer/director Mara Lieberman HERE!

Dirty Books stars Sophia Carlin, Alexis Pratt, Melina Rabin, Sammy Rivas and Grayson Willenbacher with understudies Emily Cummings, Caroline DeFazio, and Camilo Zuqui.