Mar. 09, 2023  

DARKNESS OF LIGHT: CONFESSIONS OF A RUSSIAN TRAVELER Begins World Premiere Run March 31

DOL PRODUCTIONS and PIVOT PRODUCTIONS have announced the world premiere production of Alexander Kaletski's DARKNESS OF LIGHT: Confessions of a Russian Traveler, directed by Michael Mailer (The Minute You Wake Up Dead with Morgan Freeman, Heart of Champions with Michael Shannon, Blind with Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore) in his legit debut. DARKNESS OF LIGHT will play a limited engagement at The 36th Street Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Thursday, March 30, and continue through Sunday, April 16. Opening Night is Saturday, April 1 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $25 and available darknessoflight.com.

Based on Alexander Kaletski's semi-autobiographical novel, "Darkness of Light", the play follows Nikolai Rodnin, a Russian painter and Soviet Defector, chronicling his sexual relationships with women throughout his life. Fighting not to lose his artistic soul, Nikolai travels around the world, while facing the pull to return to Moscow and finish what he started.

"I've always found the tensions between one's artistic imperatives and the practicalities of making a living compelling," comments Mailer. "How much do you compromise along the way till you can no longer tolerate your craft? This play explores that dynamic while taking us on a tragic-comedic romp from the Soviet Union to Europe and finally America through the eyes of a Russian artist trying to hold onto the truth of his art while being buffeted from one system to another."

"As an artist my work has always reflected my impressions of life," reflects Kaletski. "Now, as I get older, I find life, more and more, imitating my art."

The production stars Jonathan Glass as Nikolai Rodnin, Alexander Yuille Elmaleh as Sergei, Sarah DeBaets as Anya, Audrey Claire Wilson as Monique, and Christopher Pasi as Max.

The production features scenic design by TJ Jacob. Lighting, projection and sound design by Anneke J. Thompson and Alexis Kitchmire. Stage management by Emily Cohen and Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

DARKNESS OF LIGHT: CONFESSIONS OF A RUSSIAN TRAVELER plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, April 16:

Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available darknessoflight.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the theater a half-hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 105 minutes (with a fifteen-minute intermission)




The Shed Announces 18 New York City–Based Artists and Collectives Third OPEN CALL Photo
The Shed Announces 18 New York City–Based Artists and Collectives Third OPEN CALL
The Shed has announced 18 New York City–based artists and collectives for its third Open Call, the city’s largest interdisciplinary commissioning program for early-career artists across the visual and performing arts disciplines.
LETTERS FROM MAX World Premiere Extended at Signature Theatre Photo
LETTERS FROM MAX World Premiere Extended at Signature Theatre
Signature Theatre has announced the one-week extension of its world premiere of MacArthur Fellow Sarah Ruhl’s Letters from Max, a ritual, directed by Kate Whoriskey, based on the book by Sarah Ruhl and Max Ritvo.
André De Shields Hosts The Teams 18th Anniversary Gala Photo
André De Shields Hosts The Team's 18th Anniversary Gala
Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown) will emcee The TEAM's 18th Anniversary Gala at 26 Bridge on Monday March 27 at 6:30pm.
Katherine Farley to Step Down as Chair of the Board of Lincoln Center for the Performing A Photo
Katherine Farley to Step Down as Chair of the Board of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Katherine Farley will step down as the Chair of the Board of Directors of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in June, a role she has held since 2010.

