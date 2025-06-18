Cultivate Theatre Project To Present CLEAN SLATE At Rogue Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cultivate Theatre Project and Rogue Theatre Festival will present the first staged reading of Rachel Leighson's Clean Slate on August 6th, 2025 at The Flea. The reading will be directed by Courtney Seyl. Clean Slate was previously developed through the playwrights intensive at The Larking House.

The reading will take place on August 6th, 2025 at 11am. Tickets will go on sale on July 14th.

Synopsis: Two years after a world-wide nuclear war, four souls collide on the road to recovery. Mac is a professor, Cam is a chef, Lez is an actor, and Tal is a scientist. For what any of that means when it all disappears. With jobs to do, pasts to wrestle, ghosts to settle, and a future to secure, the question becomes: if you can't look back, how do you move forward?

Clean Slate strives to combine the scientific and the spiritual in a quest for hope in an uncertain world.

Playwright, Rachel Leighson, was one of three playwrights in the inaugural cohort of Cultivate Theatre Project's first season. Her combined studies in theater and biology drew her to CTP's mission in an effort to incorporate research-validated science into compelling art. Per the playwright, "Cultivate Theatre Project is a uniquely important company as we face an uncertain future of misinformation and science denial. I was unbelievably honored to work with them in their first season and even more honored to have them behind Clean Slate. Dismantling the barriers to both art and scientific understanding is a key component of protecting our future."

"Clean Slate marks an exciting next endeavor for Cultivate Theatre Project," says founder Sarah Kozlow. "Science accessibility is a core value of CTP. By weaving science communication into theatrical storytelling, we're able to reach new participants of science, whether it be the audiences or the artists themselves. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Rachel and Rogue Theatre Festival on this production."

Cultivate Theatre Project is a transdisciplinary conservation-theatre project aimed to increase science identity in the theatre industry. CTP strives to foster science identity, environmental stewardship, and science communication in the theatre industry by empowering theatre artists to see themselves as participants of science and agents of change within their medium.

Rogue Theatre Festival stands as a beacon for theatrical innovation and creativity. Devoted to nurturing new voices and championing fresh perspectives, this dynamic festival serves as a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned artists to showcase their latest works. Since its inception, Rogue Theater Festival has been committed to fostering creativity, diversity, and innovation in theatre, both on and off the stage. Casting for this reading is yet to be announced.

