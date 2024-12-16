Cory Jeacoma, Aaron Arnell Harrington, And Karl Josef Co To Star In S.I.M.P.S. – A New Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Self Improvement and Male Preservation Society, or S.I.M.P.S. – A New Musical has announced the star-studded cast for its limited engagement at IRT Theater (154 Christopher Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY) in Manhattan's West Village from Friday, January 24 – Sunday, Feb 2, 2025.

The show will star Aaron Arnell Harrington (Little Shop of Horrors, Westside Theatre Off-Broadway), Cory Jeacoma (Gatsby at A.R.T.; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway), Karl Josef Co (NBC's “The Endgame”; Gentleman's Guide…Murder on BroadwayOnDemand), Logan Farine (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour), John El-Jor (Mean Girls on Paramount; American Idol; We Live in Cairo), Walter Higginbotham (Rock of Ages), and Kamari Saxon.

S.I.M.P.S. features book and lyrics by Hamish Marissen-Clark (The Brotherhood of DIX, Toronto) and music by Alec Steinhorn (People You May Know, AMTP/Kennedy Center Award) The musical will be directed by Nicholas Polonio (Slave Play on Broadway) with musical direction by Patrick B. Phillips (The Wiz on Broadway, Suffs on Broadway). It is produced by Shannon Molly Flynn (PAC NYC, Normal Ave).

The production manager is Matthew Thompson, with scenic design by Cat Raynor, lightning design by Paige Seber, and sound design by Germán Martínez. Visual Creative Direction and graphic design is by Julian “The Brain Wave” Alicea, key art photographed by Josh Aronson, and social media managed by Dylan MacDowell.

ABOUT S.I.M.P.S.

Kevin Everyman is stuck. He knows that boys need to talk about their feelings, but he also knows that his voice is probably not what the world needs to hear. With this in mind, he joins the Self-Improvement & Male Preservation Society, or "S.I.M.P.S." – a cult of young men promising to teach Kevin how to protect the world from the dangers of his masculinity. But when the society uses harrowing violence to uphold its supposed progressivism, Kevin must reckon more honestly with his role in today's gender landscape. A pulp-horror satire with a violent jazz-pop score, S.I.M.P.S. uses sensibilities like those of Fight Club, South Park, Michael R. Jackson, and Midsommar as it embarks on a daring, hysterical, complex interrogation of the manosphere.

IRT is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work.

Tickets are $25 - $35 and are now available online at https://simpsmusical.com/. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater two hours prior to the performance.

Comments