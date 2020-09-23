Christopher Mcintyre And Rob Carroll Complete Cast Of Play Reading Fridays' NEXT FALL

Play Reading Fridays will present the show on Friday, September 25th at 7:00pm.

Christopher McIntyre ("Succession") and Rob Carroll (Black Mass) have joined the cast of this coming Friday's virtual reading of Geoffrey Naufft's NEXT FALL. Mr. McIntyre will play the role of Luke, with Mr. Carroll taking on the character of Butch.

McIntyre and Carroll join a cast that includes the previously announced Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) as Adam, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime) as Arlene, Erin Leddy (Crossroads) as Holly, and Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous) as Brandon. Co-artistic producer Alison Tanney will helm the production.

Producers and Artistic Directors of Play Reading Fridays, Tanney and Tim Realbuto, created the bi-monthly reading series while NYC theatre is dark. Their past productions include "The Shape of Things" starring Realbuto and Tony Award winner Lena Hall, "The Glass Menagerie" starring Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner and Erika Henningsen, "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead" starring Jack DiFalco and Emma Hunton, "Red Light Winter" starring Joe Carroll and Janine DiVita, "The Understudy" starring Leslie Margherita and Andrew Kober, "In A Dark Dark House" starring Realbuto and Nick Gaswirth, and most recently "Dinner With Friends" starring Jackie Burns and Kenita Miller.

NEXT FALL is about two gay men in a committed relationship with a twist, with one, Luke, being devoutly religious and the other, Adam, an atheist. The play revolves around their five-year relationship and how they make it work despite their differences. However, when an accident changes everything, Adam must turn to Luke's family for support and answers.

Play Reading Fridays does not charge ticket admission, but a $5-$10 donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Please visit www.PlayReadingFridays.com for a link to where you can watch the livestream.

