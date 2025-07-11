Cast and Creative Team Set for Lope de Vega's FUENTEOVEJUNA at Repertorio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Repertorio has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Fuenteovejuna by Lope De Vega. A powerful tale of justice and collective resistance, this Golden Age classic comes to life in a bold new staging directed by Bibiana Torres, presented in Spanish with English translations available. The production is supported by the Van Lier Fellowships from The New York Community Trust.

The cast features Kiara Alejandra as Laurencia, Danny Borba as Frondoso, David Fajardo as Ortuño, and Fernando Gazzaniga as the Comendador. Also appearing are Kiani González de Jesús as Pascuala, Gerardo Gudiño as Esteban, Gabriel Leyva as Juan Rojo, Camila Rozo as Jacinta, Leo Sánchez as Mengo, and Elías Viñoles as Flores. Together, they form a vibrant ensemble bringing renewed energy to this timeless story.

The creative team includes Jordi Bertrán Ramírez as scenic designer, with Claire Donnellan assisting in scenic design. Mariana Ferrer leads costume design, supported by assistant Samantha Solomon, while Dalia Sevilla designs the lighting. Gabriel Rosario choreographs the production's violence and intimacy. Sophia Dopico serves as stage manager.

This limited engagement runs for five performances only: Friday, July 18 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 PM, Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, July 27 at 3:00 PM.

Fuenteovejuna reclaims a centuries-old story of unity in the face of oppression, reminding us of the enduring strength of collective action. The play's themes of justice, dignity, and defiance remain strikingly relevant in today's world.