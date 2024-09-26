Cast Set for SKYSCRAPER at Urban Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast is now complete for the revival of the 1965 musical Skyscraper, music from James Van Heusen, lyrics by Sammy Cahn, and book by Peter Stone, based on Dream Girl by Elmer Rice, being presented, as an Equity Showcase production, at UrbanStages (259 West 30th St, NYC), for 10 performances only, from November 7-17, 2024.

In addition to the previously announced Rachel Lauren James (Georgina), Travis Leland Murad (Tim), Brian C. Veith (Roger), Jeff Raab (Bert), and Katryna Marttala (Stanley), joining the cast are Sydney Michele Castiglione as Mrs. Allerton, Shea Pender as Mr. Allerton, Abby Scalici as Charlotte, and ensemble members Aixa Borgetti, Curtis J. Faulkner, Jeff Gallup, Jackson Murrieta, Katherine Winter (also serving as Dance Captain), and swing Genevieve Hall.

Skyscraper tells the story of an antique shop owner, Georgina, as she navigates through her "flights of fancy" daydreams and the rapidly evolving realities and urbanization of 1960s New York City. Adding to her frustrations are the Bushman brothers, Tim and Bert, who are locked in a hilarious battle to see which one of them can be the first to encourage her to sell her brownstone before the skyscraper they're building behind it is completed.

Avital Asuleen directs and choreographs the upcoming revival, which will feature musical direction by Matthew Stern, set design by Hannah Tarr, with costumes by Michael O'Herron. Alyssa Fuhrman is the associate director, with Haleyann Hart as assistant choreographer, and Tori Moss as production stage manager. The show is being produced by Regeneration Theatre in collaboration with Combustion Collective and Nelda Yaw Buckman.

Tickets to Skyscraper ($45 + $1.89 service fee) are on sale now at showclix.com. Performances are at 7pm, Wednesday - Saturday, with 2pm matinees on Saturday & Sunday.

