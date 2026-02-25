Photos: David Shire, Richard Maltby, Jr. and More at ABOUT TIME Cocktail Party

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now see photos from Jamie deRoy’s cocktail party celebrating About Time on Thursday, February 19 at her apartment in Alwyn Court. In attendance from the company were Academy Award and Grammy Award winner David Shire (music) and Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr. (lyrics and direction); cast members Lynne Wintersteller (Closer Than Ever), Darius de Haas, Daniel Jenkins, and Ethan Paulini; music director & vocal arranger Deniz Cordell; and Didi Conn (Grease), actress and wife of David Shire.

Performances included a special instrumental of "Manhattan Skyline,” originally written for Saturday Night Fever; “No One Will Know” sung by Lynne Wintersteller; “Smart People” sung by Daniel Jenkins; and “What Do I Tell the Children?” Sung by Darius de Haas. The double pianists (Deniz Cordell and Gideon Temple) performing “Manhattan Skyline” marked the first time co-producer Jamie deRoy’s twin pianos were played in unison.

About Time premieres Off-Broadway at the historic Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for a limited 5-week engagement beginning Friday, February 27, ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 8.

Photo credit: Nina Westervelt