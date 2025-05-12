Cast Set for MR. LEATHER, 1976 at Fault Line Theatre

The performance will take place on Monday, May 19.
Fault Line Theatre has revealed the cast for a developmental reading of Mr. Leather, 1976, part of the 2025 Irons in the Fire new play development series. Written by Zackary Grady and directed by Ryan Dobrin, the reading will take place on Monday May 19 at 6:30pm at Open Jar Studios.
The cast of Mr. Leather, 1976 will feature Dan Butler, Fernando Contreras, Marcia DeBonis, Alex Gibson, Arnold Harper II, Phillip Taratula, Carol Mazhuvancheril, David Mattar Merten, Matthew Risch, and Robin Lord Taylor.
Set in 1970s New York, Mr. Leather, 1976 follows the story of Glenn after his long-term boyfriend suddenly breaks up with him. Hoping to erase the memory of his ex, Glenn dives into the world of 1970s gay nightlife. However, when a new group of friends invites him to compete in a Men’s Leather Contest, Glenn is forced to confront the truth of his relationship head-on.
This is the first of seven workshops for Fault Line’s 2025 Irons in the Fire program. The 2025 Irons in the Fire program will feature new plays by Liza Birkenmeier, Zackary Grady, Erica Jensen, Alex Lin, Nikki Massoud, Regan Moro, and Abigail C. Onwunali.
Irons in the Fire is Fault Line Theatre's year-round reading series of new plays in development. Every play and every playwright requires something a little different - so the format and timeline for each project is malleable, with the only requirement being a public sharing of the piece at some point in the process. Each reading is supported by a community event that brings the independent theatre community together in a meaningful way.
