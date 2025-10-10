Cast Set for CHARLOTTE LUCAS IS 27 AND NOT DEAD at Prospect Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been revealed for the upcoming IGNITE Concert of Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead, a new musical by Jessie Field and James Martinez Salem. Performances will take place at Baruch Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 25 at 7:00pm, and on Sunday, October 26 at 3:00pm.

Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead is an irreverent new queer love story that takes place against the backdrop of Jane Austen’s beloved classic Pride & Prejudice, and features a joyful pop rock score. The ensemble cast will feature Genesis Adelia Collado (In The Heights 20th anniversary concert), Alia Cuadros-Contreras (SCOUTS), Andrew Cristi (Miss You Like Hell), Ellis Gage (Next to Normal, international tour), Kalonjee Gallimore (Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise), TikTok content creator Sara James, Danielle Koenig (Good Girls Go To Hell), Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill), Darius Rose aka “Jackie Cox” (RuPaul’s Drag Race), and Heather Sawyer (James and the Giant Peach), and more to be announced.

As previously announced, the concert evening will be directed by Michele O’Brien and music directed by Anessa Marie Scolpini. Kat Cartusciello will be the Assistant Music Director and stage management is by Chris M. Russo and Vicki Whooper.

Charlotte Lucas. Jane Austen’s famous spinster. So sad. Or… so gay?? Charlotte is "not a romantic," but when she realizes there’s a kind of love that does appeal to her after all, will she jeopardize a chance at a secure marriage to pursue it? Join Prospect and Ring of Keys for a concert presentation of this ebullient new musical filled with more Pride and less Prejudice.

Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead is a two-time Top 20 finalist for NAMT's festival of new musicals, and 2024 NAMT Official Committee Recommendation. The show was a finalist for the Kleban Award for Libretto and winner of the 2022 Piper Theatre Musicals Now Competition. It was a semi-finalist for SDSU's New Musicals Initiative (2022) and the 2022 O'Neill New Musical Theatre Conference. The show was an awardee of a sold out reading at Dixon Place Theatre by the Fresh Fruit Festival/All Out Arts, and had a sold out workshop production in Brooklyn in Summer 2022.