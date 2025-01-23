Cast Set For Nia Akilah Robinson's THE GREAT PRIVATION at Soho Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Soho Rep's first production at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons will be the U.S premiere of Nia Akilah Robinson's The Great Privation.

Casting has now been announced for the production, which will begin performances next month. The cast will include Crystal Lucas-Perry, Clarissa Vickerie, Holiday, and Miles G. Jackson.

The Great Privation (How to flip ten cents into a dollar) is a darkly comic appraisal of the value of our bodies in death, our responsibility to time, and the role joy plays in our collective resistance.

Directed by Evren Odcikin, performances will run February 26 2025 - March 23 2025.

About The Great Privation

You think, we carry our ancestors with us? No. I do think there are hints they leave for us though. In our walk. Or maybe I don’t know. In the soil. I don’t know.

1832: a mother and daughter stand vigil behind the African Baptist Church in Philadelphia at the grave of a recently deceased loved one. Today, on the same grounds: another mother and daughter (alike yet not the same) work as counselors at what is now a sleep-away camp. Timelines collide, unearthing our nation’s long history of harm in the name of scientific advancement at the cost to Black bodies.

