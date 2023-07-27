Caitlin Cook's THE WRITING ON THE STALL to Debut Off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse

Musical comedian and producer/director Caitlin Cook (A.J. Holmes' Yeah, But Not Right Now, Sean Patton's Number One on Peacock) will bring her one-woman show The Writing on the Stall to Soho Playhouse for three long weekends in September. The show is directed by A.J. Holmes (The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, StarKid Productions) and produced by Ali Gordon (StarKid Productions, UCB). Prior to her off-Broadway debut, Caitlin Cook performed this show and earlier versions of it at Edinburgh Fringe, Hollywood Fringe, Brighton Fringe, Manchester Fringe, and many other venues and festivals of note.

"Legendary c*cklobster." "My life is on fire, I think I'm in love." "Life ain't all burritos and strippers, my friend." These are just three examples of the bathroom stall graffiti that Caitlin Cook has been obsessing about and photographing for over a decade. Confessional, immersive, and uproariously funny, this one-of-a-kind show-literally set in a dive bar bathroom-transforms graffiti scrawled all over the stalls into the lyrics of her original songs and trail markers along the journey she takes us upon. Through these irreverent, poignant, and often obscene messages, Cook reckons with our shared humanity and what we owe each other. May include: slingshotted panties, milk pistols, and a cowboy dick (complete, with spurs!). Watch a performance of "The Difference" here:

Show dates - all at 9:00pm:

September 6, 7, 8, 9

September 13, 14, 15, 16

September 20, 21, 22, 23

Runtime: 60-75 min

18+

Each performance will feature special opening acts, and so far, confirmed guests include:

Marcia Belsky (Fire Island, Tonight Show)

Jo Firestone (Joe Pera Talks With You, ZIWE)

Josh Gondelman (Desus & Mero, Last Week Tonight)

Alison Leiby (Oh God, A Show About Abortion; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Isabel Hagen (Tonight Show, Just For Laughs: New Faces)

Sean Patton (Peacock, Tonight Show)

Emma Willman (The Late Show, Netflix's The Comedy Lineup)

ABOUT CAITLIN COOK

Caitlin Cook wears a lot of hats: comedian, musician, artist, director, producer, beanies in the winter. A fierce champion of mixed media and genre-bending works of art, Cook has carved out a space for herself smack-dab in the center of the Venn diagram between comedy, music, theater, and visual art.

She has taken the stage all across the world at top-tier comedy clubs, festivals, theaters, dimly lit bar basements, strangers' living rooms, and even a houseboat once. Cook has released three successful musical comedy albums-Zinger-Songwriter, which she recorded at 12 different venues while on tour across the US and UK; Betty Pitch, which she recorded after writing 250 songs a day during the pandemic (amassing her over 115K TikTok followers); and The Writing on the Stall, which the studio version of her hit one-woman graffiti musical. All are regularly featured on Sirius XM.

Cook served as a creative consultant for Sean Patton's Number One on Peacock, as the producer for Gabe Mollica's thrice-extended show Solo at Soho Playhouse, and as the director of A.J. Holmes' critically-acclaimed Yeah, But Not Right Now at Soho Playhouse. Cook also produces the live comedy show Good God with Shane Torres and Brittany Carney and Fake Birthday with A.J. Holmes. She is one half of the comedy duo 2/3rds of a Threesome.

A.J. Holmes' career has taken him all over the world! He is best known for playing Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon in the Broadway, Chicago, 1st US National Tour, West End, and Australian companies. A founding member of Team StarKid, AJ co-wrote the music and lyrics of A Very Potter Musical with Darren Criss and composed the widely-popular Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier. He has also written for South Park. His solo one-man musical Yeah, But Not Right Now has sold out the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, the Adelaide Fringe in 2020, and the Soho Playhouse in 2021.

ABOUT Ali Gordon (PRODUCER)

Ali Gordon is a writer and comedian from New York City. Ali co-wrote and co-produced two sold out runs of the play The Party's Over at Manhattan Repertory Theater. Ali is also a proud member of Rumpleteaser Musical Improv, which started at the Upright Citizen Brigade Theater, but has performed all over the country. Ali has been on countless sketch and improv teams, co-produced three podcasts, and has a debut novel releasing next year. She deeply loves all of these things that make her absolutely no money.

