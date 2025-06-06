CLANDESTINE By Susan Isla Tepper to Have Staged Reading Hosted By SHOPTALK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SHOPTALK will host the New York City Premiere of CLANDESTINE written and directed by Susan Isla Tepper on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:00 PM.

This dark domestic comedy ruled by food obsessions, is also a striking look at disconnect in a long-term marriage. Actor Michael Gnat takes on the role of Ralph, the husband, trying to keep steady despite his wife's growing erratic behavior concerning the foods she turns out. Anne Fizzard as Edie, the wife, in a surprising double-role. Joe Burby narrates the stage directions. When Edie makes a startling behavioral U-Turn, everything runs amok forcing Ralph to turn to an expert for help.

EAG Guild Hall Theatre, 1 East 29th Street, NYC (theatre located in the historic 'Little Church Around The Corner', entrance through the courtyard).

