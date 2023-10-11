Brooke Adams To Join Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner & Melanie Mayron In MADWOMEN OF THE WEST At Actors Temple Theater

A cast change has been revealed for the New York premiere of Madwomen of the West, a new comedy by Sandra Tsing Loh. Brooke Adams will join Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, and Melanie Mayron, under the direction of Thomas Caruso. Ms Adams replaces the previously announced JoBeth Williams who had to withdraw due to a scheduling conflict.



Born in New York City, Brooke Adams began acting at age 6 in her father's summer theater. At 16 she landed a TV series with Burl Ives. She has starred in many movies including: Terence Mallick's Days of Heaven, Phillip Kauffman's Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Richard Lester's Cuba, David Cronenberg's The Dead Zone, Allison Ander's Gas Food Lodging, Lee Grant's Tell Me a Riddle, Michael Roemer's Vengeance is Mine and Tony Shalhoub's Made-Up. The Harvard Film Archive curated a retrospective of her films for the fall of 2022. Her theatre credits include Key Exchange, The Cherry Orchard, and The Philanderer with Christopher Walken. Most recently she was in Andre Belgrader's acclaimed production of Samuel Beckett's Happy Days. She met her husband, Tony Shalhoub doing Wendy Wasserstein's The Heidi Chronicles on Broadway. They have two daughters. She returned to Broadway with her husband in Stanley Tucci's production of Lend Me A Tenor. On television she was featured on many episodes of "Monk." But before riding Tony's coattails she appeared in "Thirtysomething," "Moonlighting," "Family," "The Lion of Africa," "Special People with Liberace," the miniseries "Lace" and "Lace II," and more recently "Brain Dead" with her husband. She is now a painter.



Also joining the creative team is Christopher Burney, as Creative Consultant. Mr. Burney is a Tony-Nominated producer, educator, dramaturg and creative Consultant. Previously he was Artistic Producer with Second Stage Theatre where he shepherded over 120 new plays, musicals and revivals. Most recently he served as Artistic Director of NY Stage & Film. He is currently on faculty at Columbia University, Fordham University, and Marymount College and, since 2019, served as a member of the Tony Awards Nominating Committee. He has also served as a panelist for various programs including NY State Council of the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Lortel Awards, Horton Foote Prize, Jerome Fellowship, Athena Film Festival's Chinonye Chukwu Emerging Writer Award, The Barbara Whitman SDC Directing Award, Hermitage Theater Residencies. Graduate: Brandeis University, B.A., and Columbia University, M.F.A.



Welcome to Jules' stunning Brentwood mansion, where hangry (she's sugar-cleansing) Marilyn is throwing a surprise birthday brunch for Claudia, who hates birthdays. Champagne corks pop — and tempers flare — when their long-estranged celebrity friend Zoey crashes the party, fresh from her TED Talks. Expect hilarity, outrageous opinions, and unexpected wisdom about what it means to be a woman (no matter what pronouns you use) in the 21st century.



Performances will begin Saturday November 11th at Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, between 8th & 9th Avenues). Opening Night is set for Monday December 11th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Monday January 1st.



Performances will be Saturday at 2pm & 7pm, Sunday at 2pm, and Monday at 7pm. Actors Temple Theatre, located at 339 West 47th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues), is housed in the historical Actors Temple Synagogue in the heart of New York's Times Square Theatre District. This theatre has been the home of the long-running production of Black Angels Over Tuskegee, which played for almost ten years year Off-Broadway, as well as Cowboy, Sistas, Soul Doctor, Zero Hour, Rain Pryor's Fried Chicken and Latkes, It's Just Sex, The Big Voice: God or Merman?, Goldstein, The J.A.P. Show: Jewish-American Princesses of Comedy and Paul Mecurio's Permission To Speak.



Tickets, which are now on sale, range from $39.50 to $119 and are available for purchase online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212/239-6200, or visit the Actors Temple Theater box office (open one hour prior to showtime). Service fees will apply for online or phone orders



Caroline Aaron

has worked with Woody Allen, Robert Altman, Nora Ephron, Paul Mazursky, and Mike Nichols. She made her Broadway debut in Robert Altman's Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean and later appeared in the film. More Broadway followed: the revival of The Iceman Cometh, Mike Nichols's smash comedy Social Security, I Hate Hamlet, and Woody Allen's Honeymoon Hotel. She headlined the west coast premiere of Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig, garnering both a Helen Hayes and Dramalogue Award. Lincoln Center: A Kid Like Jake. McCarter Theatre: All The Days. Odyssey Theatre: Call Waiting, made into a film for Amazon Prime. Favorite film roles include Kevin Spacey's Beyond the Sea, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street, Just Like Heaven, Nancy Drew, Surveillance, Love Comes Lately, Edward Scissorhands, Anywhere But Here, Big Night, and Bounce, among others. She was recently seen in Theatre Camp and will be seen in the upcoming Between Two Temples, and The Fourth Dementia. On television, while she is best known as Shirley Maisel on “The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel,” she has also had recurring roles on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Ghosts,” “Episodes,” and “Transparent.” A published author and playwright, Caroline is re-teaming with Sandra Tsing Loh for Madwomen of the West, having starred in her hit play Madwoman in the Volvo.



Marilu Henner

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner has done it all: 76 films (including 28 Hallmark), 7 Broadway shows, 2 classic sitcoms (“Taxi” and “Evening Shade”), 5 Golden Globe nominations, and the New York Times Best Selling author of ten books on health, parenting, memory, and lifestyle improvement. Marilu hosted and executive produced two talk shows (“Marilu” and “Shape Up Your Life”) and the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Marilu Henner Show.” She competed on “Celebrity Apprentice” (2008), “Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars” (2013), and “Dancing with the Stars” (2016). Henner is one of twelve people documented with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory and was the subject of a five-part special on “60 Minutes” and on “60 Minutes Australia” and served as the consultant on the CBS series “Unforgettable.” Marilu has spoken before Congress eleven times (Alzheimer's, dietary supplements, women's cardiovascular disease, The Child Nutrition Reauthorization Act, deadbeat parents), and she contributed to the 2005 and 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Marilu is a keynote speaker for professional organizations, universities, government agencies, interest groups, and corporations on topics including memory, diet and fitness, women's health issues, cardiovascular disease, cancer survival, child rearing, lifestyle, entertainment, and business organization strategies. Marilu can be seen in Disney's “Haunted Mansion,” indy film Rock & Doris Try to Write a Movie, the Aurora Teagarden prequel, and she can be heard as the English dub in 16 Netflix International projects. She tours the country in Music & Memories with Marilu Henner!.



Melanie Mayron

has appeared on stage in the first Bus & Truck-turned-National Tour of Godspell, Off-Broadway in Susan Sandler's Crossing Delancey and the tenth anniversary production of Godspell at La MaMa, and on Broadway in the revival of Herb Gardner's The Goodbye People. She has starred in feature films including Car Wash, Harry & Tonto, Claudia Weill's Girlfriends, Costa Gavras' Missing, and Sticky Fingers which she co-wrote and co-produced with Catlin Adams. On the small screen, she starred with Vanessa Redgrave in Playing For Time and is most known for her role in the groundbreaking drama “thirtysomething.” Melanie recurred on “Jane The Virgin” and can be seen this fall in “Julia” on HBO Max. She was nominated three times for an Emmy Award and won for Best Supporting Actress for “thirtysomething.” For the film Girlfriends, she was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Newcomer and won The Bronze Leopard for Best Actress at the Locarno Film Festival. Melanie directed the features The Babysitter's Club, She Gets What She Wants, and Snapshots. For television she directed numerous episodes including Cynthia Mort's “Tell Me You Love Me” and “In Treatment” for HBO, “Glow” and “Grace and Frankie” for Netflix, as well as “Jane the Virgin,” “P Valley,” “Not Dead Yet,” “Julia” for HBO Max and “The Serpent Queen” for Starz. She was nominated for a Directors Guild Award for ABC's “Toothless,” and won several Independent Film Festival awards for her feature Snapshots. Melanie is thrilled to be back on stage where it all began.



Sandra Tsing Loh

is the author of The Madwoman in the Volvo: My Year of Raging Hormones (2014, W.W. Norton), which was selected as one of the New York Times' 100 Most Notable Books. It is based on her Best American Essay 2012 on menopause, originally published in The Atlantic Monthly. Her previous book, Mother on Fire, was inspired by her hit solo show about Los Angeles public education. During that time, she was named one of the 50 most influential comedians by Variety. Her other solo shows include Aliens in America and Bad Sex With Bud Kemp (both off-Broadway at Second Stage Theatre), Sugar Plum Fairy (Geffen Playhouse, Seattle Rep, East West Players), and I Worry (Kennedy Center, Actor's Theatre of Louisville). Her short story, “My Father's Chinese Wives,” won a Pushcart Prize in 1996, and is also featured in the Norton Anthology of Modern Literature. Loh's other books include NY Times New and Noteworthy The Madwoman and the Roomba, A Year in Van Nuys, Aliens in America, Depth Takes a Holiday, and a novel, If You Lived Here, You'd Be Home By Now, which was named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 100 best fiction books of 1998. She has been a regular commentator on NPR's “Morning Edition,” and on PRI's “This American Life” and “Marketplace.” Loh's education includes a BS in physics from the California Institute of Technology, an institution which granted her a Distinguished Alumna Award, its highest honor, and for whom she was the first alumna to give a now-famous commencement speech. Loh's combining of her communication and science skills continue with her NPR/syndicated daily minute “The Loh Down on Science,” which has been heard weekly by 4 million people since 2004. A Pushcart Prize winner, MacDowell Fellow and three-time National Magazine Award nominee, she is a contributing editor for The Atlantic Monthly. Sandra's stand-up show, The B**** Is Back: An All-Too Intimate Conversation, ran at The Broad Stage in 2015. Her multi-character play based on The Madwoman in the Volvo premiered at South Coast Repertory Theatre (SCR) in 2016, and enjoyed subsequent runs at The Pasadena Playhouse and Berkeley Repertory Theatre.



Thomas Caruso

is an Outer Critics Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, who directed Bradley Whitford, Kate Burton and Alex Newell in A Christmas Carol at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Other credits include the Off-Broadway musical, Emojiland (New York Times Critic's Pick, four Drama Desk Award nominations, and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award nomination: Best Musical); he directed and co-conceived the critically acclaimed musical Southern Comfort (The Public Theatre, New York Times Critic's Pick, three Lucille Lortel Award and two OCC Award nominations including Best New Musical). In London, he directed the West End and World Tour of Dynamo: Seeing Is Believing for the Illusionist, Dynamo. And the Asia Tour of David Blaine: Real or Magic for the world-renowned Illusionist, David Blaine. Broadway Associate Director credits include: Matilda, Groundhog Day, A Christmas Carol, Ghost, Mamma Mia!, Bombay Dreams, Follies and Master Class. He directed the Broadway National Tours of Matilda, Ghost, Master Class, and Emojiland as well as many new works at Barrington Stage, Bay Street, NY Stage & Film, Rattlestick, EST, Play Co, Williamstown Theatre Festival, TheatreWorks Palo Alto, Penguin Rep, Studio Arena Theatre and Gloucester Stage. www.ThomasCaruso.com