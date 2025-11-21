Brianne Buishas and Courtnie Keaton Will Lead YOU & ME Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brianne Buishas and Courtnie Keaton, both ensemble members at Face to Face Films, will lead the world premiere of You & Me, a new play by Anthony M. Laura, which will open at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in April of 2026.

Ms. Buishas (who is also a producer on the project) and Ms. Keaton were featured together last year as principals in Mr. Laura's Duality, which also premiered at A.R.T.

You & Me tells the story of a small community in upstate New York one year after a shooting at a local university shattered the town. Ms. Buishas plays Chloe Prescott, whose sister Delilah Prescott (Ms. Buishas in flashbacks) was responsible for the shooting. Ms. Keaton plays Mackenzie Boyd, Delilah's girlfriend and Chloe's unrequited love.

Mr. Laura will direct the production.

Tickets are now on sale.