SHIRLEY CHISHOLM: UNBOSSED & UNBOWED Reading is Coming to the DR2 Theatre

Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed, a reading presented at the DR2 Theatre on Monday March 30 at 7PM.

Unbossed & Unbowed, written and performed by Ingrid Griffith, is about the first African American woman to win a seat in Congress and the first African American to run for President of the U.S. for a major political party: Shirley Chisholm. In the 1960s and ’70s, this Brooklyn-born daughter of Caribbean parents was on a mission. They called her the Black Joan of Arc. She called herself “fighting” Shirley as she faced off against the political machine in the name of justice.

This inspiring story dramatizes the Civil Rights era, the unrest of the 1960s, the patriarchal system and the all-boys network Shirley Chisholm was up against, many themes we still see in the politics of today.