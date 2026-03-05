Ma-Yi Theater and The Public Theater Extend JESA

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ma-Yi Theater Company and The Public Theater have announced a one-week extension for the world premiere of JESA, written by Jeena Yi in her playwriting debut. Directed by Mei Ann Teo, performances are set to begin at The Public Theater, with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Tuesday, March 10. JESA officially opens in The Public's Shiva Theater on Friday, March 20. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, April 5, the production has now extended through Sunday, April 12.

JESA is a new play that explodes the idea of the “perfect family gathering.” When four estranged Korean American sisters reunite in Orange County to perform their father's Jesa—a traditional ritual honoring the dead—old wounds erupt, secrets surface, and ghosts (literal and emotional) refuse to stay buried. With razor-sharp dialogue, explosive humor, and unexpected tenderness, JESA asks how we honor our ancestors when we can barely stand each other. Come for the sibling brawls and burning shrimp, stay for the aching truth of what binds us.

JESA features an all-female and gender-expansive–identifying AAPI cast and creative team.

The cast includes Tina Chilip (Fiasco Theater), Christine Heesun Hwang (Suffs), Laura Sohn (The Blacklist), and Lortel and Obie-winner Shannon Tyo (Yellowface, The Chinese Lady).

JESA features scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Obie-winner Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound design by Hao Bai. Kevin Jinghong Zhu serves as production stage manager and Kyle Daniels serves as production manager. Casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, tbd casting co.

JESA continues Ma-Yi Theater Company's residency at The Public, which began with the New York premiere of Zoë Kim's DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) this Fall. The residency follows collaborative productions of Teenage Dick by Mike Lew in 2018, The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh in 2022, and SUMO by Lisa Sanaye Dring in 2025. The Public and Ma-Yi's shared commitment to nurturing and uplifting diverse voices in the American theater is the foundation of this continued partnership. The Public is proud to continue working with Ma-Yi and to honor and celebrate their important mission of providing a home for Asian American artists, while producing theater that breaks boundaries.

About the Artists

Jeena Yi (Playwright) is a Korean American actor, playwright, and serial DIY'er. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she now calls New York City home. She is passionate about exploring the absurdity of human nature through performing on stage and screen or crafting emotionally charged worlds in her writing. Jeena is a member of Seoulful Productions 2025 Korean Writers Lab. As an actor Jeena made her Broadway debut in Network, starring Bryan Cranston, directed by Ivo van Hove. She will return to Broadway Spring 2026 in David Lindsay-Abaire's The Balusters directed by Kenny Leon. Other credits include The Beastiary (Ars Nova), Daphne (LCT3), Somebody's Daughter (Second Stage), Judgment Day (Park Ave Armory), Vietgone (OSF/Seattle Rep), Nyad (Netflix), The Resident (FOX), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu). MFA Columbia University. www.JeenaYi.com

Mei Ann Teo (Director) makes theatre & film at the intersection of artistic/civic/contemplative practice. As a director and theatremaker, Teo creates across genres, including music theatre, intermedial participatory work, reimagining classics, and documentary theatre. Teo's work has been in international festivals including Belgium's Festival de Liege (Lyrics from Lockdown by Bryonn Bain), Edinburgh International Fringe, Beijing International Festival (Labyrinth - Top 8 of Fest in Beijing News), Singapore Theatre Festival (Becoming A Character, by reid tang). Teo helmed Dim Sum Warriors the Musical by Colin Goh and Yen Yen Woo, composed by Pulitzer Prize winner Du Yun for national China twenty-five city by Theatre Above in Shanghai. Teo has directed and/or developed new work at The Public Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Theatreworks Hartford, Playwrights Realm, Goodman Theatre, Berkeley Rep (Ground Floor), Crowded Fire, History Theatre, the National Black Theatre, and more. Work includes Jillian GoGo Walker's world premiere SKiNFoLK: An American Show at the Bushwick Starr, Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong at Shakespeare's Globe, Woolly Mammoth and the National Tour, the North American premiere of Amy Berryman's Walden at Theatreworks Hartford (Best Production and Director- Connecticut Critics Award), the English US premiere of Stefano Massini's 7 Minutes at Waterwell, and Twelfth Night at the Folger Shakespeare Library (Top 10 Productions of 2025 - Washington Post). Teo received the League of Professional Theatre Women's Josephine Abady Award, the Lily Fan Director Lilly Award, and has formerly served in artistic leadership as the Artistic Director of Musical Theatre Factory and the Associate Artistic Director and Director of New Work at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Teo is the Artistic Director, New Work at Pink Fang (formerly Ping Chong and Company). www.meiannteo.com

About the Cast

Tina Chilip Off-Broadway: Knight of the Burning Pestle (Fiasco/ Red Bull Theater), A Delicate Balance (Transport Group/NAATCO), Twelfth Night (Fiasco/Classic Stage Company), Mothers (Playwrights Realm), House Rules (Ma-Yi Theater Company), Golden Child (Signature Theater). Regional highlights: Yale Rep, The Old Globe, The Huntington, Guthrie Theater, Berkeley Rep, Hudson Valley Shakespeare. TV: “Jessica Jones,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Elementary,” “It's Bruno.” Film: Nonnas, Doctor Doctor. MFA: Brown/Trinity. Proud company member of Fiasco Theater and The Actors Center. www.tinachilip.com



Christine Heesun Hwang (she/her) is a queer, Korean-American artist from the Midwest. Off- Broadway debut! Television: “XO, Kitty,” “The Beast in Me,” “Law & Order: SVU.” Theatre: Suffs (original Broadway company), Les Misérables, Miss Saigon (national tour). She is a lyricist with the BMI Lehman Engel Advanced Writers Group.

Laura Sohn has appeared on “Instinct,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “God Friended Me” and is best known for her role on “The Blacklist.” She has performed regionally and is thrilled to be making her New York stage debut at The Public Theater with Ma-Yi Theater Company. She received her BFA in acting from Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Shannon Tyo Broadway: Yellow Face. Off-Broadway: The Chinese Lady (Ma-Yi at The Public; Lortel Award, Theater World Award, Drama Desk nom.); The Comeuppance (Signature Theatre; Obie Award, Special Citation–Ensemble); Regretfully, So the Birds Are (Playwrights Horizons); The Far Country (Atlantic Theater Co.); peerless (Primary Stages); Kentucky (EST). Select regional: Berkeley Rep, Baltimore Center Stage, Barrington Stage, The Old Globe, MT Wichita, Pioneer Theatre. Obie Award for Sustained Achievement. www.shannon-tyo.com