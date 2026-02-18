Betsy Wolfe and Hannah Cruz to Host AMPLIFY, Maestra Music's Gala

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AMPLIFY, Maestra Music’s annual fundraising gala concert, will return to New York City on Monday, April 6, 2026 at City Winery New York City (Pier 57) (25 11th Avenue, Pier 57). Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe (Death Becomes Her) and Hannah Cruz (Chess) will host the evening.

The 2026 Amplify concert brings together Maestras from across the nation for an unforgettable evening of electrifying performances, vibrant networking, and inspiring moments—spotlighting the women and gender-expansive musicians who help power the American theatre industry.

“Amplify night is so much fun! I love that Maestra’s biggest fundraiser is a real celebration of our community — the women and gender-expansive musicians in our directory, the technicians and managers from our network of RISE partnerships, and the many champions and allies who lift up our mission and carry it into rooms where we haven’t been before. There’s a place for everyone at Maestra, and Amplify is the occasion when we get to show off our shiniest talents, year after year,” said Georgia Stitt, Founder and President of Maestra Music.

The Amplify Award, created in 2026, is given annually to a visionary theatre-maker or organization whose work amplifies the Maestra mission to serve underrepresented artists, including women and gender-expansive musicians, and allows audiences to see different kinds of stories and people represented on stage.

This year, the inaugural Amplify Award will be given to two-time Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, a composer, lyricist, bookwriter, performer, and activist whose many shows, recordings, public speeches, and live performances give voice to communities of people fighting for visibility and equity. In all facets of her work, Shaina’s commitment to social change through musical storytelling inspires her audiences to “keep marching on."

The Amplify Host Committee includes Sara Bareilles, Philip Bettencourt & Jared Dworkin, Lori Fineman, Sean Flahaven, Robin Skye, and Paige Price.

Amplify 2026 is produced by Joy Huang, Laura Ivey, and Georgia Stitt and directed by Jessica Ryan. The event is presented in partnership with All Together Now and Patchmaster. Sotheby’s Meaghan Steele will host the live auction portion of the evening.