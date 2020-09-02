Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Becky Gulsvig Talks Baseball And Broadway On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast
Becky Gulsvig steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 49 of Break a Bat!
You can listen to the episode here:
Gulsvig's Broadway credits include Hairspray, Legally Blonde, School of Rock, and most recently, Come From Away. A native of Minnesota, she's also a tremendous Twins fan with some classic ballpark stories from the Metrodome, Target Field, and the many stadiums she's gotten to visit over the years as a cast member in various touring productions.
She even discusses her newest role as the coach of her daughter's softball team, and some the highlights she's experienced over the years as a Broadway veteran of nearly two decades.
