Becky Gulsvig Talks Baseball And Broadway On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast

Becky Gulsvig steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 49 of Break a Bat!

You can listen to the episode here:

Gulsvig's Broadway credits include Hairspray, Legally Blonde, School of Rock, and most recently, Come From Away. A native of Minnesota, she's also a tremendous Twins fan with some classic ballpark stories from the Metrodome, Target Field, and the many stadiums she's gotten to visit over the years as a cast member in various touring productions.

She even discusses her newest role as the coach of her daughter's softball team, and some the highlights she's experienced over the years as a Broadway veteran of nearly two decades.

