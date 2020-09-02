Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Becky Gulsvig Talks Baseball And Broadway On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast

Article Pixel

Gulsvig's Broadway credits include Hairspray, Legally Blonde, School of Rock and more!

Sep. 2, 2020  

Becky Gulsvig steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 49 of Break a Bat!

You can listen to the episode here:

Gulsvig's Broadway credits include Hairspray, Legally Blonde, School of Rock, and most recently, Come From Away. A native of Minnesota, she's also a tremendous Twins fan with some classic ballpark stories from the Metrodome, Target Field, and the many stadiums she's gotten to visit over the years as a cast member in various touring productions.

She even discusses her newest role as the coach of her daughter's softball team, and some the highlights she's experienced over the years as a Broadway veteran of nearly two decades.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • WWTNS? Announces Their 2020-2021 Season
  • New Exhibition SMALL WORKS FOR BIG CHANGE at Brooklyn Navy Yard Supports Artists Affected by the Pandemic
  • Target Margin Theater Returns to In-Person Events with MAGIC IN PLAIN SIGHT, Storefront Performance Series
  • Irondale Theater to Present Two-Part Zoomcast with NYPD and Civilians