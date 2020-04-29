BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Directed by Karen Carpenter to Stream Live on Facebook

The acclaimed one woman show "Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies" will stream LIVE on FACEBOOK May 6th at 6:30pm EST, directed by Karen Carpenter (Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Love Loss and What I Wore) and starring Jessica Sherr, presented on Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/BetteDavisAintForSissies

Sherr channels Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlet O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top, while triumphing over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.

Following sold-out five-star runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival over three consecutive years, "Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies" launched a US tour in 2015, playing theatres such as the John W. Engeman Theatre, the Tobin Center, The Bicknell Center, and in Chicago at The Athenaeum where it received such accolades as "Sherr is a One-Woman Revolution" (Windy City Times). Sherr now brings the production LIVE STREAM to New York.



Proceeds from performance will be donated to The Actors Fund. To support PayPal.Me/jessicasherr



FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT:

www.bettedavisaintforsissies.com







