BEAU THE MUSICAL To Open At St. Luke’s Theatre This October

Beau The Musical is heading uptown. Following a sold-out, extended run in Greenwich Village, the critically acclaimed original musical will transfer to Out of the Box Theatrics’ new home at St. Luke’s Theatre (308 West 46th Street).

Conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar (Emmy-nominated Morning Joy) and Lyons, and lyrics by Lyons, Beau The Musical is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Spamalot, Bright Star, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella).

Set in Nashville and Memphis, the musical follows Ace Baker, a young queer singer-songwriter whose world is upended when he discovers his presumed-deceased grandfather, Beau, is still alive. As family secrets unravel, Ace races to reconnect with the man who first placed a guitar in his hands, setting him on the path to music. Told by a company of eight actor-musicians, the production blends family drama with a vibrant score rooted in Americana.

Matt Rodin (Company national tour, All the World’s a Stage) reprises his acclaimed performance as Ace Baker, a role he has developed over the past seven years. Additional casting will be announced soon.

The musical’s world premiere took place earlier this summer at Theatre 154 in Greenwich Village, where it opened to rave reviews and extended by popular demand. Following Out of the Box Theatrics’ announcement of its relocation to St. Luke’s Theatre, the transfer provides Beau a new midtown home and extended life.

Developed through The Directors Company, The Musical Theatre Factory, Roundabout Theatre Company’s Oscar Hammerstein Festival at Bucks County Playhouse, and Lincoln Center’s Broadway Songbook Series, Beau also had a presentation at the 2019 Adirondack Theatre Festival. Sony Masterworks Broadway released the show’s world premiere recording.

Beau The Musical is produced by Bryan McCaffrey and Leah Michalos in association with The Storyline Project and Out of the Box Theatrics.

Performances will begin Monday, October 13, 2025, with an official opening night on Monday, October 27. Fans can sign up at www.beauthemusical.com for exclusive presale access before tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 3 at 10:00 AM.