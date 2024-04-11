BATHHOUSE.PPTX Extended at the Flea Theater Through Early May

The production will now run through Sunday, May 5.
The Flea will present a two-week extension of the world-premiere production BATHHOUSE.PPTX, written by Jesús I. Valles (they/them) and directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew (he/him) at The Flea Theater (20 Thomas Street). The production will now run through Sunday, May 5.
In honor of the extension, The Flea is hosting a special promotion. The first 25 tickets purchased for performances April 23 through May 5 will receive a limited-edition bookmark featuring one of three designs featuring commissioned art by Perry Picasshoe.
BATTHOUSE.PPTX began previews on Tuesday, March 19 and officially opened on Saturday, March 23.
Tickets are $45, with a limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets available as well. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://theflea.org/shows/bathhouse-pptx/.
In line with The Flea’s radical new operating model, BATHHOUSE.PPTX has been developed in partnership with Valles as co-producer on all elements of their production.
BATHHOUSE.PPTX was selected as the 2023 recipient of the Yale Drama Prize judged by Jeremy O. Harris (he/him), and it is the first recipient of The Flea’s production commission program, an open call program that provides a finishing commission and full production to an experimental new work by a Black, brown or queer artist.
BATHHOUSE.PPTX features Sam Gonzalez (he/him) as the ‘Presenter,’ a queer Latiné student, whose PowerPoint presentation on the history of cleanliness and bathing quickly starts to burst at the seams with appearances from the ghosts of a bathhouse at the end of the world, A Conquistador! Wearing One of Those Hats!, A Very Real Twink!, and even Laura Linney.
This deft, ensemble driven production also includes a bevy of characters from past and present that are all inhabited by a shape shifting cast of actors including Claudia Acosta (she/her) as ‘Chela’ and others, Manuel C. Alcazar (he/him) as ‘Daniel’ and others, Esteban Andres Cruz (they/them) as ‘Mx. Vazquez’ and others, Yonatan Gebeyehu (he/him) as ‘Shaun’ and others, and Gilbert Diego Sanchez (he/they) as ‘Carlos’ and others.
The design team includes You-Shin Chen (Scenic Design), Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), Haydee Zelideth Antuñano (Costume Design), John Gasper (Sound Design) Nicholas Hussong (Projection Design), and David Anzuelo (Intimacy and Fight Direction). BATHHOUSE.PPTX’s Production Stage Manager is Bea Perez-Arche and the Assistant Stage Manager is Abi Rowe.
Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes
