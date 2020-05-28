Augustin J. Correro to Join Company and Director of THE GLASS MENAGERIE for Post-Show Talkback

M.F.A. Augustin J. Correro, a scholar on Tennessee Williams and Founding Co-Artistic Director of the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans, will join the cast and director Alison Tanney after tomorrow night's virtual reading of the classic THE GLASS MENAGERIE, presented by Play Reading Fridays.

As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner ("Side Show"; "Billy Elliot") will star as matriarch Amanda Wingfield in the Actors Fund benefit.

Directed by Alison Tanney (who created and runs 'The Theater Enthusiast Podcast' and recently had a huge success with the Actors Fund benefit production of Neil LaBute's "The Shape of Things"), Ms. Skinner is joined by Hollywood Moving Image Award winner and BroadwayWorld Award nominee Tim Realbuto ("Yes"; "Lost In Yonkers") as her son (and Narrator of the play) Tom Wingfield, Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Erika Hennigsen ("Mean Girls; "Les Miserables") as Laura Wingfield, and Nick Rehberger ("The Glass Menagerie" 2013 Broadway revival; "Fiddler on the Roof") as The Gentleman Caller. John St. Croix will read the stage directions.

"The Glass Menagerie" is a memory play, and its action is drawn from the memories of the narrator, Tom Wingfield (Realbuto). Tom is also a character in the play, which is set in St. Louis in 1937. He is an aspiring poet who toils in a shoe warehouse to support his mother, Amanda (Skinner), and sister, Laura (Henningsen). Will things finally change for the Wingfields when a handsome Gentleman Caller named Jim (Rehberger) comes to call on painfully shy Laura? Or are they doomed to live a repetitive existence for the rest of their lives?

'The Friday Night Play Readings' is a new series, created by Tanny and Realbuto (along with associate producer Ross Cohen) to help people in quarantine get some entertainment at the end of a long week. This bi-monthly series will feature a new play twice a month until New York City theatre returns.

Please visit www.PlayReadingFridays.com for more information on upcoming shows and a link to where you can watch tomorrow evening's live stream. The virtual productions are free to watch, but a $5-$10 dollar donation to the Actors Fund is suggested (the link to donate can also be found on the above mentioned website).

"The Glass Menagerie" is set to begin live tomorrow evening, Friday, May 29th, at 6:00 PM.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You