Atlantic Theater Company's PARIS Has Been Extended for One Week

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) has announced a one-week extension for the world premiere production of Paris, written by Eboni Booth (Off-Broadway Playwriting Debut; Actor, Dance Nation) and directed by Knud Adams (Marie and Bruce). The production, which opens on Tuesday, January 21st will now play through Sunday, February 16th, 2020 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Paris features Jules Latimer (Off-Broadway Debut), Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane) and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play).

Emmie is one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont, and she desperately needs a job. When she is hired at Berry's, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation. A play about invisibility, being underpaid, and how it feels to work on your feet for ten hours a day. Paris is the Off-Broadway playwriting debut of acclaimed actor Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams.

Paris features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Fan Zhang, original compositions by Trey Anastasio and casting by Caparelliotis Casting: Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Paris is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Schedule:

Tuesday-Sunday at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm

Wednesday 2:30pm shows on 1/29, 2/5 & 2/12

No Sunday evening performance on 2/2, 2/9 & 2/16



Tickets:

Regular tickets begin at $55. Order online at atlantictheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or in person at the Linda Gross Theater box office (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), Tuesday through Saturday 12:00pm - 6:00pm.

Atlantic members receive first access and savings of up to 25% on tickets, plus exclusive member benefits including premium seats, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, no additional fees, and more. For information on Atlantic memberships starting at just $65, visit http://www.atlantictheater.org/membership/ or email membership@atlantictheater.org.





