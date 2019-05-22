Athena Theatre Continues Developing 2018 Playwrighting Fellow Jeremy O'Brian

Athena Theatre presents the next step in the development of Athena Writes 2018 Playwrighting Fellow Jeremy O'Brian's work. Proceeds from the June 10th staged reading will seed further development of the play O'Brian created during his fellowship.



O'Brian's play EGG: OR ANYTHIN' DIPPED IN EGG GONE SOFTEN continues the playwright's dramatic exploration of black queer life. In EGG, Virgo's new three-month relationship is nearing a halt. Wanting desperately to work it out, he decides couples sex therapy is the next best step. When unspoken grievances surface, however; Virgo is left doubting the space for reconciliation.



EGG is directed by Jeffrey Page (FELA! and VIOLET on Broadway) and read by an all-star cast starring Jelani Alladin (FROZEN), Kristin Dodson (A RAISIN IN THE SUN Off-Broadway), Sideeq Heard (HOODED, John F. Kennedy Center), David L. Glover (THE FEVER), Renika Williams (PIPELINE) and Jazmyn Boone (4:48 PSYCHOSIS).



Jeremy O'Brian received the 2016 Lambda Literary Emerging LGBTQ Voice Fellowship for Playwriting to study under acclaimed playwright Robert O'Hara (BOOTYCANDY). O'Brian's work has been produced or developed with Tectonic Theatre Company, Athena Theatre Company, and The New School for Drama where he currently studies Playwriting. The Mississippi-born, Brooklyn-based playwright and educator holds a Masters degree in African and African Diaspora Studies from the University of Texas at Austin.



Athena Theatre Company's continued relationship with O'Brian exemplifies the company's unique commitment to supporting new work in New York City. Athena Theatre selected O'Brian's piece from its Athena Writes 2018 Playwrighting Fellowship for a staged reading with the goal of moving the piece toward full production.



Athena Theatre presents a benefit staged reading of Jeremy O'Brian's EGG: OR ANYTHIN' DIPPED IN EGG GONE SOFTEN on Monday, June 10th @ 2pm & 7pm at The Cell Theatre (338 West 23rd Street NY, NY 10011). Tickets can be purchased via athenatheatre.com.





