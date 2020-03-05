Ars Nova Has Released a New Block of Tickets and Added Additional Performances of ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS

Ars Nova has released a new block of tickets and added two additional performances of the world premiere commission of Oratorio For Living Things by Obie Award-winner and 2015 & 2016 Ars Nova resident artist Heather Christian. Directed by Obie Award-winner Lee Sunday Evans, the event fuses music and theater, surrounding the audience with 18 virtuosic singers and instrumentalists. Oratorio For Living Things runs March 10-April 12, 2020, at Ars Nova at Greenwich House (27 Barrow Street, Manhattan) with a press opening on March 30. With the entire run 95% sold out before previews begin, the new block of tickets is available immediately and additional performances will take place Sunday, April 5 and 12 at 7pm.

In this sweeping world premiere, Heather Christian imbues the classical oratorio with blues, gospel, jazz, and soul. Both otherworldly and achingly intimate, Oratorio For Living Things heralds Christian as an undeniable artistic force - and inspires us to reflect on the mystery of human experience, set against the vast scope of cosmic time.

Oratorio for Living Things strengthens Ars Nova's reputation as a producer of daring new forms of music theater. While radically different in shape and content from previous endeavors, it nonetheless builds on the success of the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, the Broadway-bound KPOP, and the Lortel Award-winning "Outstanding Musical" Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan remarked, "Heather Christian is one of the most singular artists we've had the pleasure of supporting at Ars Nova. Throughout our long relationship, I've witnessed her ability to connect with people through her music in the most extraordinary ways. Oratorio For Living Things takes Heather's artistry to another level, musically expressing a grand view on existence for all of us to absorb together. At a time when America is doing some serious soul searching as a country, I expect this piece will reach deep into people's souls and remind us of our own humanity. We can't wait to share this powerful collective experience!"

The 18-member ensemble cast for Oratorio For Living Things includes Ryan Amador, Christian Brailsford, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Fraser A. Campbell, Laura Dadap, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, Onyie Nwachukwu, Gerianne Pérez, Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, Sam Weber, Alan Wiggins, and Peter Wise.

The creative team for Oratorio For Living Things includes Ben Moss (Music Direction), Kristen Robinson (Scenic Design), Márion Talán De La Rosa (Costume Design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Lighting Design), Nick Kourtides (Sound Design), Greg Taubman (Latin Consultant & Translator), Joseph Fernandez, Jr. (Production Stage Manager) and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA (Casting Director).

Performances of Oratorio For Living Things will take place March 10-April 12 (see schedule above) at Ars Nova at Greenwich House, located at 27 Barrow Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Wednesday, March 25, for a press opening on Monday, March 30.

Ars Nova's Ticket Subsidy Program, generously supported by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, The Seth Sprague Educational and Charitable Foundation; and Con Edison, underwrites the cost of tickets to all performances. Acknowledging that a major barrier to arts access is cost, the Ticket Subsidy Program removes this barrier by making regular tickets to our Off-Broadway Premiere Productions no more than $35 for every performance during the initial run, without any hoops to jump through. Ars Nova gives voice to a new generation of theater artists and, through the Ticket Initiative, makes it accessible to the next generation of audiences.





