Ars Nova Extends Brandon Kyle Goodman's HEAUX CHURCH

Ars Nova has extended the world premiere of HEAUX CHURCH, presented in association with Lena Waithe. Written and performed by Brandon Kyle Goodman, featuring DJ Ari Grooves and Greg Corbino, and directed by Lisa Owaki Bierman, HEAUX CHURCH, which opened on October 19, marks Goodman's Off-Broadway debut and plays at Ars Nova.

An unabashed celebration of self-love, HEAUX CHURCH combines spirited storytelling, divine music, and all things heaux-ly to heal the parts of ourselves that shame tries to erase. Each night, former pastor’s kid Brandon Kyle Goodman leads the congregation in a rousing service on the birds, the bees and the booty, inviting us to connect and to unleash our inner heaux. It’s the sex talk you never got, but always deserved. Can we get a heaux-llelujah?! See photos from the production HERE!

The creative team for HEAUX CHURCH includes Lawrence E. Moten III (scenic design), Mika Eubanks (costume design), Oliver Vaughn (costume stylist), Matt Lazarus (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Greg Corbino (puppet design), Stivo Arnoczy (projection design), Shiku Thuo (production stage manager), Devin Gately (assistant stage manager), and Cherrye J. Davis (associate director).

Performances of HEAUX CHURCH will now take place through Friday November 21, 2025 at Ars Nova, located at 511 W 54th Street in Manhattan. Performances take place Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6:45pm, and a nightly preshow set from DJ Ari Grooves. The runtime is 90 minutes. And on Friday and Saturday the show doesn’t end at the altar - join the congregation for HEAUXLY NIGHTS, an after-church party in the Ars Nova Loft.