Photos: HEAUX CHURCH World Premiere at Ars Nova

Ars Nova has released first-look photos from the world premiere production of HEAUX CHURCH, the new Off-Broadway work written and performed by Brandon Kyle Goodman (Big Mouth, Human Resources, iHeart’s Tell Me Something Messy), featuring DJ Ari Grooves and Greg Corbino, and directed by Lisa Owaki Bierman.

The production officially opened October 19 at Ars Nova (511 W 54th Street), where it runs through November 8, 2025.

Presented in association with Lena Waithe, HEAUX CHURCH marks Goodman’s Off-Broadway debut and kicks off Ars Nova’s 2025–2026 season. An exuberant blend of storytelling, music, and radical joy, the show invites audiences into a “heauxly” service celebrating sexuality, self-love, and spiritual liberation.

The creative team includes Lawrence E. Moten III (scenic design), Mika Eubanks (costume design), Oliver Vaughn (costume stylist), Matt Lazarus (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Greg Corbino (puppet design), Stivo Arnoczy (projection design), Cherrye J. Davis (associate director), Shiku Thuo (production stage manager), and Devin Gately (assistant stage manager).

Performances continue Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. for a pre-show set by DJ Ari Grooves. Friday and Saturday shows are followed by HEAUXLY NIGHTS, a post-show party in the Ars Nova Loft.

Photo Credit: Ben Arons