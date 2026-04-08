Photos: Stay Gold - THE OUTSIDERS Celebrates 2 Years on Broadway; See Noah Pacht and More on Stage

The Outsiders is celebrating two years on Broadway this Saturday, April 11! You can now see new photos of the current cast of The Outsiders, onstage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Outsiders will celebrate the anniversary with a special post-show performance from the show’s composers, Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, exclusively for the audience at the performance this Saturday, April 11 evening. Today, Wednesday, April 8, the Museum of Broadway will host a sold-out 2nd anniversary panel with members of the team hosted by The Broadway Legacy Foundation.

The Broadway cast is now led by Noah Pacht as “Ponyboy Curtis,” Caleb Mathura as “Johnny Cade,” SeQuoiia as “Dallas Winston,” Dan Berry as “Darrel Curtis,” Sutton James Kaylor as “Sodapop Curtis,” Emma Pittman as “Cherry Valance,” Daryl Tofa as “Two-Bit,” Nicholas McDonough as “Bob” and Victor Carrillo Tracey as “Paul.” Pacht, Mathura, Kaylor and McDonough are new additions to the company.

The cast also includes Cameron Burke, Runako Campbell, Henry Julián Gendron, Devin Tyler Hatch, Hailey Hyde, Brandon Lee Jordan, Abby Matsusaka, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Logan Gray Saad, Josh Strobl, Eli Talley, Derek Jordan Taylor, Jena VanElslander, Davis Wayne, Wes Williams and Cole Zieser. Campbell, Jordan, Matsusaka, MullerDahlberg, Saad, Taylor and Williams are new additions to the company.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman