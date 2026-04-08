NO SINGING IN THE NAVY Extends at Playwrights Horizons
Performances will continue through April 26.
Milo Cramer's On the Town-meets-Waiting for Godot musical No Singing in the Navy has extended through April 26 at Playwrights Horizons. The limited run was originally set to end on April 19.
With a hundred bucks in hand and 24 hours on leave, three silly sailors live as much life as they possibly can before getting shipped off to war and certain death. A 3-actor, 1-piano attack on the “golden age” of musicals, No Singing in the Navy probes classic American musical tropes in its strange, funny, and tonally slippery interrogation of America’s self-image.
Playwrights Horizons continues their relationship with Cramer following School Pictures, in which the writer and performer crafted witty, bracingly honest portraits—of students in a competitive, grossly unequal system—through childlike songs.
The production is written by Milo Cramer and directed by Aysan Celik. Performances run at The Peter Jay Sharp Theater. The cast includes Bailey Lee, Ellen Nikbakht, and Elliot Sagay.