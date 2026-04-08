NO SINGING IN THE NAVY Extends at Playwrights Horizons

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Milo Cramer's On the Town-meets-Waiting for Godot musical No Singing in the Navy has extended through April 26 at Playwrights Horizons. The limited run was originally set to end on April 19.

With a hundred bucks in hand and 24 hours on leave, three silly sailors live as much life as they possibly can before getting shipped off to war and certain death. A 3-actor, 1-piano attack on the “golden age” of musicals, No Singing in the Navy probes classic American musical tropes in its strange, funny, and tonally slippery interrogation of America’s self-image.

Playwrights Horizons continues their relationship with Cramer following School Pictures, in which the writer and performer crafted witty, bracingly honest portraits—of students in a competitive, grossly unequal system—through childlike songs.