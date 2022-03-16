Alison Leiby's OH GOD, A SHOW ABOUT ABORTION to Play the Cherry Lane Theatre

Presenter Ilana Glazer ("Broad City," "The Afterparty") is bringing Alison Leiby's critically acclaimed comedy about no one's favorite subject to the stage.



Directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Wolves, The Waverly Gallery), Alison Leiby: Oh God, A Show About Abortion will play the Cherry Lane Theatre in Manhattan for six weeks only, from April 25 through June 4, 2022. Opening night will be May 5, 2022.



Tickets are on sale at OhGodShow.com.



Alison Leiby's summer started with a bang and ended with a visit to Planned Parenthood. In between, she had two root canals, one very scary trip to the "Fertility" section of a Missouri CVS, and a dozen or so meltdowns about what to wear to an abortion, naturally. In her new show, Alison walks through the stupid minutiae, the backwards practices, and the surprising perspective that comes with exercising your reproductive rights.



"Alison Leiby is one of the sharpest voices in the comedy scene right now," said presenter Ilana Glazer. "Oh God, A Show About Abortion is her best work yet - a perfect container for her captivating performance style and cutting voice. This show is so precise about Alison's specific experience as a 35-year old woman who chose to get an abortion that it's actually widely relatable to anyone who's ever had to make a complex decision."



"Alison's account of an experience many people would prefer not to talk about is riotously frank and funny," said director Lila Neugebauer. "If the personal is intractably political, in Alison's hands, that intractability is excavated with bracing immediacy and hilarity."



Alison Leiby said in a statement, "Please come. I promise it's funny."

Alison Leiby is a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian. She was a co-producer on Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She's written for Comedy Central's "The President Show" and "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper," and she also did punch-up on "Broad City." She also executive-produced Ilana Glazer's "Comedy Time Capsule" and Ilana's Amazon stand-up special, "The Planet is Burning." Other credits include Hulu's "Triumph Election Special" and Cartoon Network's "Teenage Euthanasia." Alison's been published in McSweeney's, Vice, Cosmo, Marie Claire, and she's written several humor pieces for The New York Times. Alison also co-hosts Irony Point's popular podcast "Ruined," with Crooked Media's Halle Kiefer. Alison's twitter profile, which has over 25k followers, has also been featured in several publications.

Ilana Glazer is the co-creator and co-star of the critically acclaimed web series and Comedy Central series "Broad City." Most recently, she starred in the Chris Miller & Phil Lord series "The Afterparty" on Apple TV+. Her debut stand-up comedy special, "The Planet Is Burning," was released on Amazon Prime in January 2020.

Lila Neugebauer is a New York-based director. Broadway: Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery (Golden Theatre, starring Elaine May). Recent Off-Broadway: Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe (2nd Stage); Annie Baker's The Antipodes; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody; Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife / The Zoo Story; Albee's The Sandbox, Mary Irene Fornes' Drowning, Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro (Signature Theatre); Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, Zoe Kazan's After the Blast, Abe Koogler's Kill Floor (Lincoln Center). As co-Artistic Director of The Mad Ones, she co-authors and directs ensemble-devised work, including Miles for Mary (Playwrights Horizons, The Bushwick Starr), Mrs. Murray's Menagerie (Ars Nova), and Samuel & Alasdair... (Ars Nova, New Ohio Theatre). TV: The Duplass Brothers' "Room 104" (HBO), Mindy Kaling's "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (HBO), and "Maid" (Netflix). Her first feature, starring Jennifer Lawrence, is due for release in 2022. She is a recipient of the Obie, Drama Desk, and Princess Grace Awards.



Oh God, A Show About Abortion is produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, Bad Robot Live and Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment. The production features lighting design by Amina Alexander and sound design by Margaret Montagna.



The Cherry Lane Theatre is located at 38 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014. Tickets are $37-47, with premium tickets available, at OhGodShow.com.

To learn more about Oh God, A Show About Abortion, visit OhGodShow.com.

Follow @OhGodShow on Instagram and @AlisonLeiby on Instagram & Twitter.