ANOTHER SHOT Off-Broadway to Launch Talkback Series With Sober Living Professionals

Another Shot, the new off-Broadway comedy that takes sobriety seriously, will host a series of post-performance talkbacks by sober living professionals and nationally known recovery centers. They will be as follows:



· Tuesday, October 22 - Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

· Thursday, October 24 - Dopey Podcast

· Thursday, November 7 - Mountainside Recovery

· Tuesday, November 12 - Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

· Thursday, November 14 - Sober in Central Park

· Tuesday, November 19 - Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

· Thursday, November 21 - The Phoenix x Third Place Bar

· Tuesday, December 3 - Mountainside Recovery

· Thursday, December 5 - Mountainside Recovery

· Tuesday, December 17 - Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

· Thursday, December 19 - Mountainside Recovery



Another Shot is a new comedy by Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz. It begins performances on October 15, opens on October 29 at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre (480 West 42nd Street) and runs through January 4.



Another Shot is a humorous and heartfelt ode to recovery and the community that makes it possible. It is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI. Co-written by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), Another Shot tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.



Another Shot was titled When Harry Met Rehab during a 2021 Chicago run where it received a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for Best New Work.

· Chris Jones in the Chicago Tribune called it “Funny, gutsy, dark, yet strikingly comedic.”

· Steve Heisler in the Sun Times said, “It has poignancy, humor and the wisdom to know the difference.”



The cast is Dan Butler (Harry); Chiké Johnson (Vince); Samantha Mathis (Andrea); Gregg Mozgala (Isaiah); Quentin Nguyễn-duy (George); and Portia (Barb). Jackson Gay directs.



Another Shot is produced by Donald Cameron Clark, Jr., and executive produced by Laura Stanczyk. It is not a production of Signature Theatre.



PLAYING SCHEDULE/TICKETING/RUNNING TIME:



· The playing schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 2 & 7 PM, and Sunday at 2 & 7 PM.

· Another Shot runs 90 minutes.



