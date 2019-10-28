ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF Will Come to The Flea Theater

Notch Theatre Company presents the World Premiere Production of Anna Karenina: a riff by Gwen Kingston, opening November 21st at The Flea Theater in New York City. Based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy, Kingston's fresh take on Anna Karenina will be directed by Ashley Teague, Artistic Director of Notch Theatre Company.

The cast includes Quinn Franzen*, Sam Khazai, Gwen Kingston*, Louis Reyes McWilliams, Marina Morrissey*, Aleca Piper, Michael Sazanov*, Portland Thomas*, and Erikka Walsh*.

In this fresh adaptation of Anna Karenina, Russians play melodicas to an original, folk-punk score. Set in 1880s Russia and dripping with Eastern European ennui, Notch Theatre Company's comedic reimagining of the classic tale moves at the speed of a runaway train as it examines the consequences of female rebellion and its echoes today.

Anna Karenina: a riff features music by Christie Baugher, Teresa Lotz, and Will Turner, musical direction by Yan Li, Scenic and Costume Design by Susanne Houstle, Lighting Design by Megan Lang, and Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Jenny Kennedy will serve as Production Stage Manager. Anna Karenina: a riff is headed up by a producing team of Annie Middleton (Producer) and Marina Morrissey (Creative Producer).

"These days we're seeing female identifying artists go back to the classics, and this isn't a coincidence," says Notch Artistic Director, Ashley Teague, "We use theatre to re-live, to unearth, and to collectively dream forward into possible futures. I hope this wild ride of an irreverent show not only makes Tolstoy roll over in his grave, but also leaves our audiences considering how 1880's Imperial Russia resonates for women in today's America."

Anna Karenina: a riff will play the following performances:

Friday, November 22nd at 7pm (preview)

Saturday, November 23rd at 7pm

Sunday, November 24th at 3pm

Monday, December 2nd at 7pm

Friday, December 6th at 7pm

Saturday, December 7th at 7pm

Sunday, December 8th at 3pm

Monday, December 9th at 7pm

Friday, December 13th at 7pm

Saturday, December 14th at 3pm and 7pm

Sunday, December 15th at 3pm

Monday, December 16th at 7pm

Thursday December 19th at 7pm

Friday, December 20th at 7pm

Tickets for Anna Karenina: a riff range from $20 to $40 (with $15 rush tickets available), and are on sale now at www.theflea.org. For group ticket rates, contact info@notchtheatre.org.





