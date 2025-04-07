A.J. Shively, Carlos L. Encinias and More Join Prospect's IGNITE CONCERT FEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prospect Musicals’ has revealed the casts for the final weekend of their IGNITE Concert Festival, running through this Sunday April 13, part of their new residency at Baruch Performing Arts Center.

Thursday, April 10 at 7:30pm, the final festival week begins with Hannah Fairchild’s debut musical The Battle of Blythe Road – In Concert, a new CBGBs-era punk rock musical is inspired by a turn-of-the-20th-century secret society. The concert will feature performances by Abby Ahmad (9 Parts of Desire), Tsebiyah Mishael Derry (Leaving the Blues), Hannah Fairchild (RENT), Jonathan Gabriel (Mozart: Her Story), Rebecca Hart (SWEAT), Jessie MacBeth (Xena: Warrior Musical), Joseph Spinelli (American Idiot), and Donté Wilder (RENT); Music Direction by Keiji Ishiguri (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), and Direction by Barrie Gelles (The Gallery Players). The Battle of Blythe Road is presented by On The Quays.

Friday, April 11 at 6:00pm the festival continues with a FREE artist talk with Prospect founding artists Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, where they will discuss their latest original musical, The Troupe, inspired by characters from commedia and Shakespeare.

Sunday, April 13 at 2:00pm the festival concludes with Will Shishmanian’s Amberland: A Folk Musical – In Concert, a captivating work-in-process folk musical about identity, self-love, and discovering a new kind of family. The cast will feature Lily Ali-Oshatz (The Civility of Albert Cashier), Jennifer Blood (Girl from the North Country), Carlos L. Encinias (How to Dance in Ohio), Najee Gabay (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - White Plains PAC), Achilles Mulkey (The Civility of Albert Cashier), Zachary A. Myers (The Jellicle Ball), Liz Neitge (The Buddy Holly Story National Tour), Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), and Murphy Taylor Smith (A Transparent Musical). The production is directed by Tẹmídayọ Amay, with music direction by Katie-James Rushin. Amberland is presented by Ring of Keys.

Amberland is a powerful story of identity, chosen family, and self-love. The show follows Mark Howard, a trans man who moves to the rural town of Amberland seeking a fresh start after his transition is met with mixed reactions in his hometown. As he begins working at a local orchard, he befriends Dani Thompson, a queer woman opening the county’s first LGBTQ+ bar. Together, they navigate the tensions of small-town life, forging community amidst resistance. Shishmanian says, “At its heart, Amberland is a story about the ways queer people create home for one another—whether by building spaces for belonging, finding solidarity in unexpected places, or embracing the complexities of identity in a world that often demands conformity.”



A detailed schedule of events in Prospect Musicals’ IGNITE Concert Festival is below:

Mon, April 7 at 7p

The Musicals of Peter Mills: 25 Years of Song & Story

A benefit concert for Prospect's New Works Programming. Enjoy songs from over a dozen original shows by one of the company’s award-winning founding artists.

Thurs, April 10 at 7:30p

The Battle of Blythe Road, In Concert

Presented with On The Quays

A new rock musical is inspired by a turn-of-the-20th-century secret society. Book, Music and Lyrics by Hannah Fairchild.

Fri, April 11 at 6p

Artist Talk: THE TROUPE

Free for members.

Peter Mills & Cara Reichel discuss their latest original show, inspired by characters from commedia and Shakespeare.

Sun, April 13 at 2p

Amberland, In Concert

Presented with Ring of Keys

A captivating work-in-process folk musical about identity, self-love, and discovering a new kind of family. Music, Lyrics & Book by Will Shishmanian.

