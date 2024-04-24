A Noise Within Announces 2024-25 'True Grit' Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed theater company A Noise Within has announced six-plays for 2024-25 — a family-friendly modern classic; a play from August Wilson's “American Century Cycle”; a holiday show; a Shakespeare; a new adaptation; and a musical — each of which exhibits “True Grit.”

“All of the plays next season are about people who are resolved to get what they want or need in one way or another, either for themselves or for the people they love,” suggest co-artistic directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott.

Launching the season on September 7, the two will co-direct The Skin of Our Teeth, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Thornton Wilder. Set in 20th century New Jersey and the Ice Age, Wilder's ambitious, funny, wildly unruly story of humankind told through the lives of the Antrobus family uses humor, history and mythology to highlight humanity's drive to carry on. (September 7 – September 29; previews September 1 – September 6.)

October brings another Pulitzer Prize-winning play along with the continuation of A Noise Within's commitment to produce all 10 plays in August Wilson's “American Century Cycle.” Gregg T. Daniel returns to direct Wilson's The Piano Lesson, following on the heels of critically acclaimed ANW productions of Gem of the Ocean, Seven Guitars, Radio Golf and King Hedley II, each directed by Daniel. In 1936 Pittsburgh, Berniece battles with her brother, Boy Willie, to save a treasured family heirloom: a piano decorated with images of their African ancestors carved by their enslaved grandfather. (October 19 – November 10; previews October 13 – October 18.)

The holidays signify the return of A Noise Within's festive, musically merry production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. In Geoff Elliott's delightfully faithful adaptation of what might just be the greatest story of redemption ever written, Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future join forces to save Ebenezer Scrooge from a lonely and terrible fate. (December 7 – December 24; previews December 1 – December 6.)

“What's done cannot be undone.” Andi Chapman will direct Macbeth by William Shakespeare in February. In the Bard's grand and gripping tale of murder, treason, ambition and greed, Macbeth and his wife will stop at nothing in their pursuit of wealth and power. (February 15 – March 9; previews February 9 – February 14.)

Adapted by Elizabeth Williamson from the novel by Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre follows the orphaned Jane, who takes a position working as governess at Thornfield Hall for the brooding Edward Rochester. Our strong-willed heroine falls in love with her mysterious employer, but the discovery of a dark secret and its devastating aftermath forces the young governess to make a heart-wrenching decision that changes their lives forever. Geoff Elliott directs. (March 29 – March 28; previews March 23 – March 28.)

Finally, closing out the season in May, Julia Rodriguez-Elliott directs A Man of No Importance featuring music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by the late Terrence McNally. An amateur theater group in Dublin is determined to stage a version of Oscar Wilde's Salome at their leader's church despite the objections of church authorities in this intimate musical, a queer coming-out story inspired by the 1994 film starring Albert Finney. (May 10 – June 1; previews May 4 – May 9.)

A Noise Within has been called “an oasis for those who love classic stories” by the Los Angeles Times and is a leading regional producer based in Pasadena, California. ANW's award-winning resident company is committed to representing the entire community at its state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theater, the organization runs robust education programs with the goal of inspiring diverse audiences of all ages. ANW believes in working hard on its anti-racist practice across the whole organization. By interpreting its mission to fully engage audiences through community and artist-centered work in multiple creative disciplines, ANW is striving to be a theater that better serves the entire community.

Tickets

For more information about A Noise Within's 2024-25 “True Grit” season, and to purchase season subscriptions (save up to 28% — subscriptions on sale now) or single tickets (on sale beginning July 9), call (626) 356-3100 or go to www.anoisewithin.org.