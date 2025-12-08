AMT Theater To Present World Premiere Of THE PAPARAZZI In March

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AMT Theater will present the opening of the new musical The Paparazzi on March 6, 2025. Featuring music and lyrics by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello, the production will be directed by Nancy Robillard with musical direction by David Wolfson. The musical will run at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street, through April 11. Tickets are $55.

The show follows Christie Barnes, a writer who arrives in New York from Kansas with ambitions of crafting meaningful journalism. When her only available position is at the New York Beacon, a sensational tabloid, her temporary assignment evolves into an immersion in celebrity culture. As Christie becomes increasingly entangled in the world of the paparazzi, her initial principles and goals shift, leading to unforeseen consequences.

The musical follows AMT’s previous full productions since 2022, including An Unbalanced Mind, On the Right Track, Bettinger’s Luggage, David, and Upside Down.

Cast

Emily Bacino Althaus, William Warren Carver, PJ Cirino, Jake Evans, Gabi Garcia, Alex Herrera, Sydney Kamel, Austin Mirsoltani, Brogan Nelson, Dan Olson, and Jack Rasmussen.

Creative Team

Set design is by Ryan Howell, costume design by Cathy Small, lighting design by John Burkland, and sound design by Ryan Marsh. Annie Beller serves as production stage manager with Michael J. Reilly as assistant stage manager.

Ticket Information

The Paparazzi will run Wednesdays through Sundays until April 11, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets and information are available at amttheater.org or by calling 917-388-2630.