A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Extends Off-Broadway Engagement Through October 8

Due to overwhelming demand, off-Broadway's absurdly irreverent musical comedy, A Musical About Star has announced an additional 12 performances through Oct 8th.

Playing in Hell's Kitchen's newly renovated AMT Theater, the show-within-a-show celebrates obsessive fandom, nerd culture, cosplay, Comic-Con, and all things “The Force” while also throwing more than a handful of jabs at recent Broadway shows and Rialto gossip! From George Lucas to Bad Cinderella, nobody and nothing is sacred or off limits at A Musical About Star Wars!

A Musical About Star Wars follows two moronic super fans, Scott and Taylor, as they attempt to perform their unauthorized Star Wars musical, with the hopes of catching the eye of the Comic-Con presenters. However, dark forces are looming over their production…and her name is Emily. “Do Scott and Taylor prevail? Does the show make it to Comic-Con? The answers are less important than the good time you'll have getting there!” – TheEasy.com.

The current cast features Taylor Crousore as Scott, the Gen X-Winger. Crousore is a co-writer of the show and originated the role of Taylor Off-Broadway and the role of Scott in the Las Vegas company. Stone Mountain makes his Off-Broadway debut in the role of Taylor, the Millennial Falcon. A recent graduate of CCM, regional credits include Kinky Boots and Jersey Boys at Music Theater Wichita. Also, yes, that is his real name. Maggie McDowell, who has been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Disaster! rounds out the cast as the political “actor-vist” Emily.

The show originally opened on May The Fourth in 2019 at Theatre Row and within weeks transferred to the larger (and aptly named) St. Luke's Theatre. The show closed prematurely in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, then a Christmas 2021 run was also canceled for the same reasons. Now, after a 2022 run in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood, the show is thrilled to finally be returning to the Big Apple in its new home at the AMT Theater!

Created by Tom D'Angora and written by D'Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce. The production is directed by Tom and Michael D'Angora, with choreography by Ashley Marinelli. The original cast album is available through Broadway Records.

Presented by Tom and Michael D'Angora, the show is co-produced by Sam Arce, Laura Z. Barkett, Christine Gonzales-DeJohn, Ray DeJohn, Perri Gillon, Maggie Klause, Dawn Luebbe, Thompson Mancuso, Syreeta Molsberry, Jeffrey J. Neuman, Nick Padgett, Thompson Mancuso, and Evan Shultz.

A Musical About Star Wars will play at The AMT Theater located at 354 W 45th St between 8-9th Ave. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased through the show's website or by calling 646-543-4385. Day of rush tickets are available through the TodayTix app. Visit the show's website for the latest schedule of performances.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit Click Here.