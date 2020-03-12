59E59 Theaters Suspends Public Programming Effective Immediately

Off-Broadway's 59E59 Theaters have suspended all programming in light of the current coronavirus outbreak. Read their statement below:

"In response to the public health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, 59E59 Theaters has suspended all public programming effective immediately out of an abundance of caution. The building will shut down at 5 pm today. 59E59 Theaters plans on resuming performances on April 1.



The health and wellness of our visiting artists, our staff, and our patrons, as well as our community at large, is 59E59 Theaters' highest priority and we are taking proactive steps to support the NY Department of Health in limiting the outbreak.



"With all three theaters running at near-capacity for the month of March, we have a responsibility to the nearly 10,000 patrons, guest artists, and staff members in our venue. As an organization whose business is bringing people together for a shared experience, we are compelled to respond to this public health threat," says Artistic Director Val Day and Managing Director Brian Beirne in a shared statement.



All full-time staff, including box office staff, will work from home. Part-time staff will continue to be paid through this shutdown.



Patrons will be issued refunds, including processing fees, for shows booked through the month of March. Patrons may choose to donate the value of their tickets to the not-for-profit producing theater companies affected by this closure.



For ongoing information as 59E59 continues to assess this evolving public health crisis, please visit www.59E59.org. "





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You