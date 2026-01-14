Photos: Miriam Silverman, Hamish Linklater and More in THE DISAPPEAR at Audible Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audible Theater will present an additional week of performances for the world premiere play The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt, now in performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. See photos here!

With a cast featuring Dylan Baker, Madeline Brewer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Hamish Linklater, Anna Mirodin, and Miriam Silverman, The Disappear opens this Thursday, January 15 and production photos have just been released (credit Jeremy Daniel).

The Disappear will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

The Disappear is the second Audible Theater world-premiere production that Erica Schmidt will present, following the 2023 live staging and global audio release of The New York Times Critic’s Pick Lucy, starring Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins, and Charlotte Surak.

Power couple Benjamin Braxton and Mira Blair see their picture-perfect life go gloriously off script—taking their friends, affairs, and daughter along for the ride. Written and directed by Erica Schmidt, The Disappear peels back the curtain on fame, ambition, marriage and reinvention in a smoldering comedy about how keeping it together sometimes means letting it all go.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel