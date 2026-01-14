Singer-Songwriter Jesse Malin To Make Off-Broadway Debut in SILVER MANHATTAN

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a sold-out workshop residency at the Gramercy Theatre, Silver Manhattan by world-renowned singer-songwriter Jesse Malin is set to move Off-Broadway for an exclusive, limited six-week engagement. Silver Manhattan will play five nights a week beginning February 18 through March 29, 2026 at the Bowery Palace in New York City with an opening set for Wednesday, March 4. The Bowery Palace is a new 100-seat theater and venue, located at the historic 327 Bowery, and former home of Bowery Electric.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Performances are scheduled for Wednesday - Saturday at 8:00 PM and Sunday at 7:00 PM. Silver Manhattan is 90 minutes and will feature very special guests throughout the run, and nightly pre-show gatherings. Written by Jesse Malin and Lauren Ludwig, Silver Manhattan is produced by Tony-nominated ArKtype / Tommy Kriegsmann (Illinoise) and David Bason, directed by Ellie Heyman, with music direction by the Tony-nominated Justin Craig (Stereophonic), and Derek Cruz.

“Silver Manhattan is the most personal thing I've ever done on stage,” says Malin. “I want to run it in a smaller theater, and look into the eyes of everyone in the room. I have so much history on the Bowery—I played CBGB’s as a kid, and grew up in the neighborhood. My grandfather sold liquor to the bars up and down the Bowery. It’s nice to go back to the scene of the crime. There are a lot of beautiful ghosts and spirits on this sacred ground.”

Silver Manhattan is a theatrical piece starring Jesse Malin (backed by his full band) that tells the coming-of-age story of a young kid from a broken home who found life in the streets of New York City. In 2023, Malin suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. This play is his love letter to New York, powering his comeback against all odds.

“Survival is a creative act,” says Jesse, whose music has always been about rebirth and redemption, from his teenage years in the early 80s pioneering hardcore band Heart Attack, to fronting D Generation in the 90s. As a solo artist, Jesse grew a rabid following—his songs have been covered by Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Bleachers, Billie Joe Amstrong, and Elvis Costello, to name a few.

Working odd jobs as a teenager to support his family after his mother dies, Jesse meets artists, poets, hustlers and a myriad of beautiful characters. Along the way, they become his community. Their lives and stories become the heart of his songs. As he continues to work on his recovery, Malin pushes the boundaries of his current limitations on stage.

In December 2024 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Jesse made a celebrated return to the stage, with two of the largest headlining shows of his career. Rolling Stone writes, “Jesse Malin still can’t fully walk, but his comeback concert was a testament to the human spirit.”

Silver Manhattan is inspired by his upcoming memoir, Almost Grown: A New York Memoir (April 7, Akashic). “Funny and candid, a slice of a downtown past as gritty as his songs,” writes The New York Times. Pre-order Almost Grown here.