Jasmin Richardson Will Direct THE HULA-HOOPIN' QUEEN at Theatre Row

New York City Children’s Theater will conclude its 29th season with the new musical THE HULA HOOPIN’ QUEEN, directed by Broadway’s Jasmin Richardson (Book of Mormon) and running February 28–March 15 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). With book and lyrics by Tia DeShazor and music by Derrick Byars, this 50-minute family musical, best for ages 5 and up, is an adaptation based on The Hula Hoopin’ Queen of 139th Street by Thelma Lynne Godin. In this world premiere, Kameeka is determined to win and finally become the Hula Hooping Queen of her street. She learns valuable life lessons when she must choose between besting her friend and celebrating her family and community.

"I’m so excited to share The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen with audiences,” said Director Jasmin Richardson. “It’s a joyful story about a young girl growing up in Harlem learning responsibility, finding her confidence, and discovering the magic in her everyday world. Bringing this wonderful book to life onstage has been incredibly meaningful, and I hope audiences see themselves reflected in its heart and humor.”

The cast features Mya Bryant (Jamara); Eliah Johnson (Portia/Ms. Evelyn); Arielle Roberts (Mama/Marina); Gabriella Scott (Kameeka); and Nia Simone Smith (Miz. Adeline).

"In The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen, three generations of women draw inspiration from one another against the colorful backdrop of Harlem’s streets. The story explores universal themes of love, support, community, and legacy—ideas that resonate with families everywhere,” said Artistic Director Barbara Zinn Krieger. “The musical aligns perfectly with NYCCT’s mission to promote children’s literacy and social development. The Hula Hoopin’ Queen shines with love and togetherness, and it is a joy to bring to our audience."

THE HULA-HOOPIN’ QUEEN has scenic design by David Goldstein; costume design by Antonio Consuegra; lighting design by Emmanuel Delgado; and sound design by Efrem Jenkins. Props Designer is Anthony Freitas. Sloane Fischer is Production Stage Manager with Dennis Ebert Jr. as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting by Murnane Casting, Amber Sneed, CSA and Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

ABOUT THE HULA-HOOPIN’ QUEEN:

10-year-old Kameeka is determined to become the Hula Hoopin’ Queen of 139th Street and finally beat her rival, Jamara Johnson. But when her mom reminds her it’s Miz Adeline’s birthday, Kameeka has to help get the party ready instead. As the day unfolds with cleaning, cooking, and a few hilarious mishaps, Kameeka discovers that while it’s great to chase your dreams, sometimes the most important thing is showing love and care for those around you.

New York City Children’s Theater’s world premiere production is filled with catchy music, Harlem pride, and a joyful hula-hooping finale. This delightful show celebrates family, community, and finding creative ways to shine.